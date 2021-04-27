ABC News Live: Civilian casualties increase in Ukraine

A Russian airstrike in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, devastated a maternity ward and children’s hospital, burying children in rubble and wounding women waiting to give birth.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live