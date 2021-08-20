Transcript for ABC News Live: Flights leave Kabul with empty seats as Taliban blocks fleeing Afghans

Good morning everyone I'm Diana date a thanks for streaming with us as many as 151000. Americans. 60000 Afghans who helped the US. Are outside the Kabul airport desperate to leave Afghanistan. Many including Americans are trying to get their Taliban checkpoints that are being turned away. This is a Taliban cracks down on protests and the pressure on president Biden grossed. And here what we're learning about a mid July memo from American embassy officials telling the White House the Taliban was gaining power. Tropical storm Henri is getting stronger and projected to become a hurricane. It's speeding up the East Coast headed for some areas that just got slammed the flash flooding from tropical storm Fred. Rob Marciano has the latest on the timing and the track. And the public crisis is getting worse in the south side to use in Alabama are now 100%. Fall. And hospitalizations in children are at the highest level since the pandemic started. One ER physician is now pleading with the public. If you're not scared of who lived. Do need to be scared of your hospital system collapse and this is the battle over masks in the classroom intensifies here how some schools are fighting back. We begin with the chaos in Afghanistan in the race to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan allies. The White House says 3000 more people were evacuated from the country on Thursday. But the cobble airport is still surrounded by people desperate to flee the Taliban senior foreign correspondent in panels in Koppel at the latest. This morning urgent attempts to escape. Outside the Kabul airport 151000 Americans and up to 60000 Afghans who helped the US. Desperate to leave the country. One shocking moments as an income can be seen and DT US troops. And with the race a blind pool at. With 3000 evacuations Thursday the United States has rescued approximately 9000. People since Sunday. This is absolutely an all hands on deck effort. To ensure the seat keep our personnel and citizens rally our allies and partners and organize the evacuation of thousands and thousands of individuals this. As the Taliban cracks down on defiance from crowds here who took to the streets of Kabul Thursday to celebrate the country's day of independence. Endeavoring to parade a massive ask them back. Through the streets. The Taliban breaking up the demonstration would come. American citizen David fox is stocking coupled with his wife and child desperate to leave the country. At one point making it to the airport's been getting turned away. I actually got my act which. You know with what he's like you know bad bouts for an omelet and bass now and it's not just Americans desperate to gets out. There were reports that Taliban officials and now conducting door to door searches the people who works with US allied forces. ABC news has received or view from a human rights Lou it can Moakley. Have an Afghan military pilot is still in the country Clinton didn't the helped. We're not using his name fruits and safety. Your situation is getting more for more from the phone of woman just going to. Will find as under oath hosting for the if they called. And they called me officially that the I am and they told me death. Me I should go on here I go there and find renewed killing me. Despite the heartache for many new images of the few who find he made it to safety. These Afghans huddled together only US air base in Qatar and uncertain but perhaps more peaceful future. Good data we've been inundated with so many heartbreaking stories very very similar of American passport holders shall people who a permanent residents of Afghans all of whom they've worked with the Americans to have the right papers they've goals of those checkpoints. And it being beaten back by the Taliban war many of them are saying is they've been hit with these. That light vehicle rubber found Balch imagine there's big thick rubber of spam bills they using them to physically beat back men women. And children from those very entrance points that we'll see them leading to safety. This parcel this morning also for the millions of Afghans who don't have an exit strategy who won't be getting out to the country many of them especially the women. To a little Jane Dole's now living in fear. Of the Taliban. Diane. Right in panel and Kabul Ian thank you. Meanwhile criticism is growing over the chaotic exit from Afghanistan that reaction is pouring in after president Biden's exclusive interview with our George Stephanopoulos. Stephanie Ramos has the latest from the White House. This morning president Biden's answers on the key audit withdrawal from Afghanistan now fueling fresh criticism in his only interview since the Taliban over to the country. Biden telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos that no one predicted it would happen so quickly. Back in July he said a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely. Was he intelligence wrong what did you downplay I think you're out there is no consensus you back and look at Intel is reports. He said that customers might more likely be sometime by the end of the year NBA you didn't put a timeline how he said it was highly unlikely to sit flat out it's highly unlikely the Taliban would take over the idea that the Taliban would take over. Was premised on the notion. That the as somehow. He 300000 troops we are trained and equipped was gonna just collapse are gonna give up I don't think anybody anticipates that. But a source tells ABC that American officials at the embassy in Kabul did warned that Afghanistan was on the brink warning the administration in the mid July message of the Taliban's swift advance and that Koppel could fall shortly after the end of August the deadline the White House set for the draw down. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on that message but said that the secretary of state reads every communication of the content and encourages officials to raise concerns. That source also says the officials first the State Department to begin airlifting Afghan allies out immediately but in one month that evacuation effort brought few more than 2000 Afghans out. Leaving tens of thousands frantic for asking. The president has staunchly defended his exit strategy saying turmoil was another. Bolton you don't think this could have been handled the source who could have been handled. Better him anyway no mistakes. No I don't think it could have been handled in a way that there we've. We're gonna go back and hindsight and look but the idea that somehow. There's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing. I don't know how that happens. Republicans slamming that statement senator Tom cotton calling it a bald face lie. And congresswoman Liz Cheney tweeting a truly ignorant and shameful performance by an American president. White House officials have told. Me this withdrawal was quote not bots to raising the point that Americans have not lost their lives in this process. The president is expected to address the situation in Afghanistan once again later today. Diane right Stephanie Ramos in Washington thank you. And tropical storm Henri is gaining strength and expected to become a hurricane is after tropical storm Fred slammed parts of the East Coast with flash flooding. Senior meteorologist rob Marciano is tracking latest developments for us good morning rob. Hey Diane just as we get rid of Fred in the flash flooding at a brought to the eastward now going to be dealing a looks like. With Henri which has taking a more ominous forecast track overnight. And now a hurricane strength is all likelihood it's almost there right now let's take a look at the satellite picture you see is between Florida and Bermuda for now still. Well over seven. The tape of Massachusetts but it will be heading in that direction shortly the forecast track is for dead due north. That actually make a bit of a term west says says things get a little more complicated he atmosphere are. To murals this morning are really starting to agree on this so that's what makes it a little bit more under Vic. Arriving Sunday afternoon as potentially a category 1 storm somewhere between eastern Long Island eastern Connecticut Rhode Island. And southeastern Massachusetts. With some damaging winds the storm surge and certainly has some flooding hurricane watches have been posted. From. Molten pretty much north metro new York and as the first time in ten years since Hurricane Irene have we seen watches. In this area may stretch all the way through Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts and tropical storm watch is a little bit farther to the west here's one of our computer models that show the action. A spinning its way towards the northeast and this one tile wants a say it's going to be kind of a symmetrical storm which means there may be just as much wind and rain on the west side as there and on these citing coming off what we had and Fred. The gravest completely saturated. In and new England and it's not a take much rain to see flooding. And of course the winds over seventy miles an hour that's going to be a difficult also here's how much rain we expect to see. Along that pass anywhere from one to as much as eight inches of rainfall and certainly from Providence up through Worcester where they just have flooding into southern. New Hampshire. Reduce emissions going in a Monday we'll keep and I advance. Right rap. Appreciate it rob thank you and now to some pandemic news out of Washington three fully backed stated US senators have tested positive for Kobe it. And are reporting mild symptoms this at some hospitals around the country are entering full crisis mode Marcus Moore is in Dallas with the latest. This morning cope in hospitalizations hitting their highest point since January now nearly 93000. Patients seeking care. The crisis deepening in the south in Alabama icu is a 100% full. We are experiencing. Wait times in the emergency room like we've never seen they are waiting for hours and sometimes more than 24 hours. In the emergency department so that they can move upstairs to get a bid for. The number of children hospitalized with Kobe now at its highest point since the pandemic began and images like these are re emerging. A maybe medical support team arriving to assist Louisiana hospitals. Where teams are overworked and understaffed. But as help arrived to deal with the influx of Kobe patients mass battles are erupting. This chaotic meeting in front of a statewide board of education in Louisiana cut short. The you've got. Yeah you turned me. Don't mention how home and you are positioned pleading with parents the school board meeting in Alabama if you're not scared of coated. We need to be scared of your hospital system collapsing because it right now I can't take care of your families the way we need to take care of families. In Hillsborough County Florida where more than 121000 students and staff for quarantine Thursday the school board voting on a thirty day mass mandate despite the governor spent. If it seems one more safe. Ten rationalizations. Isn't the least that we can do. And in Texas were hospital workers are desperate and today was probably the most emotionally mentally and physically draining ship I've worked. Overnight Texas dropping its enforcement of governor rabbits ban on school mask mandate. After a Supreme Court ruling upheld one district restraining order oh big win for dozens of major school districts in the state. Which have been defying the governor and others like Texas City which had attempted to get around the rule by making masks part of the school uniform. I understand that people. Want to make choices for themselves but we also have a responsibility as a district to take care of our children and they are in our care. So I am this morning but not only our case is on the rise but also hospitalizations and right now the icy use in five southern states are at. Are above. 90% capacity and that's what's so concerning for for medical officials and and equip or Diane on the vaccinations the White House says that more than a million. Were administered on Thursday. And they greater than half of those doses were first time shots so the race to vaccination is still on Dianne Trent. Argus Morin Dallas Texas thanks Marcus. And in addition to full IC use the HHS says Alabama is also facing a 59%. Increase in hospitalizations. In the past two weeks and an average of more than 3600. Cases per day. According to the CDC only 45% of adults are fully vaccinated in the state. A sprained vice president for clinical support services that you may be hospital doctors Aaron naps are eager for more on this action NASA good thanks for being here I know it's really busy time. So walk me through this with icy use in Alabama at 100% capacity. And hospitalizations. Increasing what happens now. In that's it that's a scary question our hospital remains full. Ed based slot and then now that we have this increase in sir depended patients. Many him or requiring critical care it's really become a dire situation. We have very few beds available for Kevin care right now. And united baseline our beds or are in high demand but right now we're really feeling not crunched. Not only for K that care. But it's stretching the skin of so that we are having difficulty providing care for other things like heart attacks strokes and trauma patients sent. Right now we're really in dire circumstances and unfortunately the forecast. Is at its gonna get worse before it gets better. Now the number of children hospitalized as cove it is now at its highest point since the pandemic started. And Greene County schools are switching to remote for at least the next two weeks they say out of an abundance of caution. Do you think other schools need to follow them in doing that. You know I haven't looked at the data on the number of cases in schools and this week but. I imagine those numbers are going to skyrocket because we know that a lot of schools and our state have decided that masking is not required. And so I'm very concerned that we're going to see a lot of children infected. And those numbers continue to rise now if that happens I think the schools will not have a choice that we'll have to get to virtual model. Because it won't be enough children are teachers in the classroom said. Mary concern about what we're seeing going on in our schools right now as we know that. You know children become infected and they can carry disease around and transmitted to their family members as well. So this is going to further drive up hospitalizations. The CDC says only 45% of adults and Alabama are fully vaccinated. And now on Alabama doctors getting a lot of attention for posting this sign on his store saying quote. Don't come in for medical treatment if you are unvaccinated. What's your reaction to that. You know I Ed that you AB we care for everyone whether they're vaccinated or not. You know that that's just our standard of care we're gonna care for every one we're gonna take care women do our very best to provide that care. While we're very disappointed that a lot of Albanians have chosen not to be vaccinated. We are encouraging them to be vaccinated that was still want to care for them if they show up. Unfortunately right now there are resources are very stressed that limited. You know we we have a lot of patients to care for who have caved in and that's limiting our ability to provide other services section is really impacting not only Kevin care but care for other things so resource is due Alabama hospitals and health care workers need right now. You know we'd need staff that's really the thing that's limiting us right now. In the previous surge in our staff was a little more well rested but now you know we've been at this for eighteen months. And we are exhausted. Say you know really staffing is one of our major concerns. We have some space available right now or bid on PPE. Or personal protective equipment as staffing right now is our biggest concern. And yet you can't just bring staff and then and magically make them appear that's something those are human resources. And they require a lot of skills and they need to learn to work in your work environments and it is something that is a big challenge for us right now. And doctor not secure what is it up about this surge that you think that you are seeing on the front lines that you feel like people who aren't. Just aren't getting. You know but right now we've been able to provide most of the care that that people need but what we're seeing right now. Is that a lot of our surgeries for things. Where we would bring someone in that we caught elective but a lot of these are really essential surgeries for things like cancer. Elected a living related donor kidney transplants things like that. Things where people would come into the hospital to have a procedure done that would require never knighted mentioned. What happened to delay a lot of those procedures. So people are just not getting that care now in addition to that we receive a lot of requests for transfers for things like snake bites. A pregnant women with complications. People with heart disease and other heart conditions and a lot of those transfers that normally. We would accept without hesitation we have not been able to accept from other hospitals in this patients are having to receive care at a place where. You know made at a hospital might not have the same resources available so those are the kind of things that people are for go port going right now the kind of care that people are not giving. And is it alarming to me absolutely. Because my thought is you know what if that's my child that send. A car accident and there's no EMS resources there's no hospital resources available to care for them. If people are not afraid of candid if they're not concerned about it they should maybe this will get their attention because this is a real crisis this is not a derail. It sure as doctor Sara Knapp singer we appreciate your time today good luck to you thank you. Thank you so much. Meanwhile in Haiti we are learning that a medical oxygen plant was damaged in the earthquake leaving it unable to provide oxygen to local hospitals. It's just the latest blow to the government's response after the earthquake killed more than 2000 people and left thousands more without homes. Tropical storm grace is also made search and rescue efforts even more difficult with floodwaters cutting off roads to some of the areas in need. And back you're at home Washington DC is breathing a sigh of relief after a bomb scare ended peacefully on Capitol Hill. Police say a man drove a black pickup truck onto a sidewalk near the library a congress. The driver then allegedly told an officer he had a bomb and the officer saw what appeared to be a detonator in a man's hand. He later surrendered to police and was taken into custody Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest good morning care. Dying good morning is starting to feel like Capitol Hill as a magnet for violence. It was a dramatic day of threats involving the suspects whose actions were bordering on bizarre the suspect identified as 49 year old Floyd ray rose very claimed. He had enough bombs to blow up two city blocks. That led to an army of law enforcement including snipers and bomb squads and evacuation of the Supreme Court in The Library of Congress. Rosemarie was streaming the incident lives and authorities could see a rusty container which he claimed contained black powder and that he was holding something that looked like a detonator. After rambling about president Biden would no clear motive Rosemarie eventually gave up after police provided him with a cellphone using a robot. They they discovered he did not have a working bomb the still are assessing if he had bomb making components Diane. All right Pierre Thomas in Washington thanks care. Coming up Britney Spears is under investigation accused of hitting her on staff member we have the details on the case when we come back. Also ahead of life threatening rip current threat looms over the East Coast GO but he says we'll show us how to escape those potentially legal streams of water stay with us. Welcome back Britney Spears is under investigation this morning after her own employee called police saying the pop star hit her. The sheriff's department won't disclose the nature of the fight but says no one was injured KV heart Tung has the latest and the response from britney's lawyer. This morning Britney Spears center stage in a new battle the pop star now under investigation for alleged battery. It was a dispute between ms. spears hat and want her employees. And the employee alleges that during that you'd miss spears trucker. It inter county sheriff's department confirming deputies responded to the singer's home Monday morning after receiving a call from someone who works there. Telling ABC news the employee wasn't injured. The altercation first reported by TMZ. Detailing their Britney allegedly slapped a longtime housekeeper Sloan out of her pants. It was not an emergency. Now. There was no act you. Physical engagement going on. Or she. Britney's attorney calling the story overblown sensational tabloid fodder. The former federal prosecutors telling ABC news it's nothing more than he said she's set regarding a cell phone with no striking an obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation but they should have been closed immediately came out because. She. And the grand scheme of things it's extremely well. If Herman investigation more facts come to light and get and we learn more about this. Hypothetically it could impact the proceedings. And I mean we've reached out to the accuser but we hear back this year department telling us that in my incident like this with no injuries. Now when you to be arrested or go to jail he expects to complete their investigation today hand over those details to the district attorney. And then it's up to the DA to decide if misdemeanor charges are warranted here. Diane all right Kelly art time thank you. And injures rip currents are expected this weekend as tropical storm Henri barrels up the East Coast. Harsh ways we'll break it to shore in the current will be strong enough to take a swimmer with it. GO Benitez is that John speech in New York with how to stay safe at the beach this weekend. This morning. Tropical storm on remade the offshore. But the storm is creating a major. I terror he'd answer me in later the line are media lights different. Somebody came out on a boogie board to help the message yet grab this line and we're all going to chicks try to get all these people. Move been south or recurrent. Here's what happens when waves break fiercely at the show or a stream of water moving away from beach conform taking a swimmer with a that's where the back in 2014 I team dealt with the ocean rescue team in Fort Lauderdale war. With life boats nearby I went right into a recruit. I watch what happens when I intentionally try to swim back to work directly against the current. Clark. The lifeguards C I'm tired and don't take any chance Tim. He fears of getting tired your feel your heart racing. And with such a little those waves all that water. Hitting you and slowing though it's disorienting to show you the right technique I go right thank you good data could mean good luck to secure. According Clinton's. Sort of diagonally. In a rip current experts say it's best swim parallel to shall war. Experts remind us it's really important to just stay calm and don't panic in fact it's almost better to let them rip current just sort of take you out a little bit so that you stayed calm and remember to go ahead and swim. Parallel to shore but really it's when you panic and you tire yourself out that it gets very. Very day. Diane it's sure it does good advice there GO Benitez from Jones beach New York thanks Jim. Coming up. Shipping price increases are headed our way we'll tell you the best way to beat the price hikes when we return. The opening bell is about to ring on Wall Street stock features live this morning putting the S&P and the Dow on a course three race most of August. Gains there's your opening bell the markets have been. Rock this week by concerns about an uptick in October of nineteen infections and how that could potentially slow down the economic recovery worries about. Rising inflation in the Fed signals that it will scale back easy monetary policies are also taking it home. And it's only does not believe there not having holiday shopping alert for you some experts are recommending get in and getting an extra early heads star. Rebecca Jarvis has the details on the upcoming shipping charges. This morning it may not be too early to start planning your holiday shopping many mail carriers across the country announcing shipping price increases heading your way in the coming months. FedEx UPS and United States Postal Service all announcing temporary peak surcharges and fees. Coming later in the fall that will affect beat up coming holiday season. FedEx announcing a dollar fifty per piece price hike for ground economy packages. While the USPS announced between a 25 cent and I'd dollar price hike depending on the product and its weight. These surcharges taking affect between October and January of next year. The increase in prices comes the you're a half after the pandemic started. Leaving mail carriers to deal with labor shortages and increase demand Juno online shopping. The real challenge comes from how the products are getting should restore cash. So while the CEO target and say they have two billion dollars for the holiday inventory coming to this horrors no one was addressing how that product is getting into the stores. There aren't enough truck drivers there's not enough cash. Cargo trainees so becomes a logistics issue and these. Or pass them off to the consumer. The best way to be sure to beat is shipping trouble this high. Holiday by a early and plan ahead. What additional way to save yourself some money is go easy on the packaging because these surcharges are based on weight you might be able to save yourself a little bit of money. By packing map box slightly lighter don't forget there's always be returned to store model if you do have returns that can save you. I'm return shipping. But the end of the day this is about not procrastinating I say it every year this is the year I'm getting my holiday packages out early. Every year without fail I wait until the very last. Let it die and you rebook their back or on a sandy Clinton. Well that does it for this newscast that Diane Macedo thanks for joining us in a member ABC news live is your brain all day with the latest news context and analysis.

