ABC News Live: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Plus, the world’s most wanted terrorist is dead after the CIA took out the leader of Al-Qaeda, and Beyoncé, facing backlash, agrees to change word in her new song “Heated."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live