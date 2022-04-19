ABC News Live: Netflix reports 1st loss of subscribers in over a decade

Plus, more than 5 million refugees have fled their homes in Ukraine in the nearly two months as Russian troops invaded the country, and Shanghai is in a citywide lockdown to offset omicron.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live