Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: Goodbye gas, hello electric

Now Playing: Pentagon deploying 1,100 troops to vaccination sites

Now Playing: Gentrification impacts go-go music scene in Washington, DC

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb 5, 2021

Now Playing: Global vaccinations surpass global COVID-19 infections

Now Playing: New documentary exposes dark side of NFL cheerleading

Now Playing: Harsh reality faced by mom-and-pop landlords across the nation

Now Playing: Reality check on COVID-19 variants and reopening schools

Now Playing: Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Now Playing: 1st woman to officiate at Super Bowl

Now Playing: Significant snowfall in the East

Now Playing: House prosecutors prepare to make Trump impeachment case

Now Playing: Biden calls for action on COVID-19 relief, with or without GOP support

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden says he will 'fast' on COVID relief

Now Playing: Tampa Bay mayor on hosting Super Bowl during pandemic

Now Playing: Super Bowl could be a super-spreader event

Now Playing: Your Voice: San Francisco Teachers