ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 3, 2021

More
The children of Syria devastated by a decade of civil war; Rudy Giuliani’s son: ‘This is the politicization of the Justice Department’; Author Cleo Wade: ‘We are feeling our own resilience’
13:23 | 05/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 3, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:23","description":"The children of Syria devastated by a decade of civil war; Rudy Giuliani’s son: ‘This is the politicization of the Justice Department’; Author Cleo Wade: ‘We are feeling our own resilience’","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77476724","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 3, 2021","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-2021-77476724"}