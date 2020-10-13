Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, October 12, 2020

I read every word from the perspective of the ask myself. How I reviewed the decision has one of my children as the party that his ruling again. Even know I'm. Barely reason. Around a lot. Judge Amy Tony Blair mother of seven referencing her parental experience. Opening statement number confirmation hearing. Contentious Supreme Court showdown Democrats calling out Republicans for breaking their own precedent. Charging ahead three weeks before Election Day. Judge Barrett stance on abortion and the Affordable Care Act under intense scrutiny in the senate every American must understand. That we get the nomination. See what that does come along good at it I think this hearing that she can't rather than read review English premier judicial philosophy. Here instead choosing to project their own desires and their fears onto the American people. Trump back out on the trail tonight declaring himself Coleman freight. Doubling down on the plane that he's immune. Doctor says he's no longer risk of spreading the virus Joseph Biden calling on the president for bold reckless behavior divisive rhetoric and here Longley. Clause that awkward moment when the White House chief of staff. Refused to talk to reporters after being reminded of the mast thousand. Surging in the US more than 50000. Cases a day from 400 point doctor Anthony fountain lashing out of the truck campaign. They're using him in an N. They're being taken out of context and used without his permission. Delta's destruction the hurricane slamming the sounds dangerous flooding from Louisiana to Georgia. Team New Zealand where the system is now and what can be done to protect our country's coastline. Futuristic way for first responders again quickly into the scene that jet pack and Maggie moon takes wondrous thing. And in the battleground state of Arizona where the demographics and changing needs independent voters who are now taking sides and taking action. Better news video. Watching. Good evening everyone I'm Lindsey Davis thank you for streaming with us from your count toward lawn chair for the first time since becoming infected with -- in nineteen president trump back on the campaign trail today. He is in Florida certainly a critical state in this election. Back in Washington the focus was on the confirmation hearings for his pick to replace justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. The dangers of the pandemic never too far away his nominee judge Amy Connie Barrett wearing a mask during most of the proceedings. Democrats including vice presidential nominee senator Kabul Harris blasted the process with the election just. 22 days away claiming that Barry is a threat to the Affordable Care Act as for what Amy Connie Barrett has to say Terry Moran them to saw. This stage was set as socially distanced hearing room but Democrats in a surprise change the script for what's remarkably united one after another. The Democrats argued that this confirmation threatens all Americans health care. And the protections for preexisting conditions. Stripping health care for millions of Americans during a pandemic that's really. What is at state on the other side Republicans were brimming with confidence for good reason they've got them votes. Committee chairman senator Lindsey Graham even acknowledging that no Supreme Court justice has ever been confirmed so close to Election Day. Matt democratic colleagues will say. This is never been done in their right in this regard no vice I think it's ever been confirmed an election year past July. Graham also cited the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who said presidents are elected for four years not three and so can nominate justices throughout their terms but senator Amy Klobuchar pointedly reminded Graham of Ginsburg's final wish. That her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed. This isn't Donald Trump's country. It is yours. This shouldn't. Be Donald Trump's show which it should be yours. Democratic vice presidential nominee senator come on Harris appearing by remote link also invoking Ginsburg with a dire warning about judge parent. The plays on justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. What someone who undo her legacy. President trump is attempting to all Americans rights. And decades to come. Health care was the democrats' main line of attack and it got personal sharing moving stories of constituents who depend on the Affordable Care Act which the Supreme Court scheduled to take up that law just a week after the election Democrats steered clear of any mention of judge Baird's Catholic faith in contrast to a 2017 confirmation hearings for the appeals court. But Republicans still accused him of using her face against her your political opponents wanted pain issue ads is eight. TP or cartoon numbers and other religious radical. For attacking USA mom. And a woman of faith. Because they KN not attack your qualification. News. That is an attempt to bring back. The days of the religious test. Barrett herself sat stoically for five hours wearing a mask which he hadn't done in a Rose Garden nominations ceremony. And when she removed it to speak she spoke of her mentor the late justice Antonin Scalia whose judicial philosophy she shares. A judge must a plaid a lot add it is written not as she wishes it where. Sometimes that it pro arts met reaching results that he did not like. And on the key issues that could come before her chords are not designed to solve every problem are right every wrong in our public life. Most of Barrett's children were seated behind her the mother of seven from the south and midwest talking about her roots if confirmed should be the only justice not to have attended an Ivy League school. I'd be only sitting justice it didn't attend school at Harvard area down. But I am confident that Notre Dame could hold its sound and maybe I could even teach them a thing or two about a block. Little moment of levity there in an otherwise heavy day for more context we bring in Terry Moran now and Terry is a much stays here it would couldn't forget the pandemic and judge Barry wore a mask except when she was speaking and senator Mike pleaded tested positive for company after that Rose Garden ceremony was seen without a mask. How much does Kobe nineteen. How how much is it looming large in this whole process. Of course with the it is hanging over this hearing the Democrats actually wanted everyone who would be in that room centers include to get tested. Senator Graham the chairman declined the Democrats were arguing that this nomination itself is associated with the corona virus. Outbreak first at the Rose Garden then reaching here in the senate. In the upper echelons of the Republican Party they said best practice is is to test everyone. Senator Graham said the Architect of the Capitol have measured the space is here they are CDC compliant he said any went forward arguing in contrast. That millions of Americans have to go to work every day the Senate Judiciary Committee should do. And too late justices certainly is still had a major impact today as well judge Barrett's mentor Justice Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg whose deaths he created this open seat Scalia and Ginsburg were on opposite ideological ends but we're both confirmed by near unanimous votes. Have Supreme Court confirmation become more contentious in recent years or a hasn't always been that way. It hasn't always been that way Ruth Ginsburg herself was. Was confirmed with almost unanimous vote in the senate Scully had one vote against him. Things changed with the nomination of Robert Bork but also couple of other factors. The Republican party for fifty years now has made it one of its main planks as platforms to. She gained control of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade and other progressive president there are precedents. And then on the other said the court itself. Got very activist. In many ways striking down parts of the voting rights act and and the NB Affordable Care Act is now under threat and I think as a result it's right in the middle of American politics. American politics is very divided right now for fighting over a lot of things. Fighting over the court to. Terry Moran thank you. And for more now on the Amy Connie Barrett confirmation hearings would bring in ABC's Devin Dwyer who covers the supreme court for us thanks so much for joining us DeVon to senate Democrats put health care. At the center of this fight. The big secretive influences behind this unseemly rush. See you this nominating. As a judicial torpedo. They are firing at the AC. This well could mean. That if judge Burgess confirmed. Americans stand to lose the benefits that the case she may provide so I hope. You'll clarify that. And this hearing. So DeVon if judge Barrett is seeded one of her first major cases would be over Obama care what you know about where she stands on the Affordable Care Act in what confirmation mean. That pretty much would all certainty that there be enough votes to overturn it. Well Barrett has not weighed in on the Affordable Care Act as a judge but Lindsay as a law professor Notre Dame she has been on ambiguous about her opposition. She criticize Chief Justice John Roberts in for his 2012. I decision upholding the individual mandate of obamacare as attacks here's what she road take a look she's a chief Justice Roberts. Push the Affordable Care Act beyond it's plausible meaning to save the statute. He construe the penalty imposed on those without insurance is a tax. Petty treated the payment as the statute did as a penalty he would have had to invalidate. The law. This same issue is now back before the Supreme Court it would appear that Barrett is a pretty solid vote. Against all of that but just one key question that everybody should keep in mind it's whether the individual mandate. Can be severed from the law all of the justices are gonna have to look at that king simply strike down that part of it being keep the protections. For people with preexisting conditions Barrett has never weighed in publicly and that Lindsay in the bottom line we just don't know right now how the wall. Fair an abortion is of course another huge focus of her confirmation is Barrett has been the most outspoken of any recent nominee on the issue curry she opposes abortion on personal religious grounds but what precedent is Roe vs. Wade truly endanger. Yes chic she opposes abortion as a matter of conscience and back she's written that it's quote always immoral and every case. As a judge she has supported state efforts to restrict abortion access but there is this question of roe itself. Could she have essentially moved to overturn the law entirely well there's one clue. That abortion rights groups are pointing to it is this something she wrote in 2013 in the Texas law review she said the justices duties to the constitution. And it is legitimate for her and forced her best understanding. Of the constitution. Rather than a precedent she thinks is clearly in conflict with it so perhaps a sign there. That she sees some room. To revisit roe but just a couple years ago Lindsay she gave a speech in Jacksonville Florida she said she thought row by the core holding of roe would stand for some time. But that's certainly states can move to enact restrictions to abortion in the years ahead with the Devin Dwyer thank you so much for your analysis we appreciate it. And offer more insights about judge Amy coney barely bring in a cold garden and a law professor University of Notre Dame who's been a friend and colleague of judge Perez for more than twenty years. Thank you so much for joining us professor. Thank you and me so you first met judge clarity 1998. When you were beginning your third ship would justice Clarence Thomas and she with justice Antonin Scalia. Does it surprise you now that she is now Supreme Court nominee. Well hands prosecutor in 1988 editing my surprise to vote. The many characters. We saw her second you're. A recent. I'm patient characteristics of maker is just got great legal mind. A person of great character. Or she'd already. Heinz everyone. Passionate she impresses everybody she started and everybody else hey yeah. Of course it was written and it and surprise ask. Ignited an army in order. Remember yeah its so good core. I can't remember it was her but I remember watching on the steps of the corps and later. Conversation with your that last day you meet the core leasing out about the coolest and what. I don't. How he might break and and I'm currently is unique to those steps. Many years later it's really really something Bret thank easing. And a super cool thing that's happening now as well so you and many others speak about judge Baird's. Kindness generosity and related villainy she can also become the first mother school aged children on the Supreme Court but. Since judge Baird vows to apply laws as they're written and deferred to lawmakers. Do you think that her personal qualities will really impact her rulings if her goal is to file the intentions of policy makers. And ink some cases the founding fathers. Well of course now brings you our jobs. Many many games in the isn't people who we are blue car. That helps us carry and he did yeah yes I do they heard here her character. Or integrity. The fact that she is a kind and generous person. And I loving mom who made her the kind of person you'll be content just sister. Clear course sit at her fidelity is her arm and only 2 o'clock initial heart attacks as written answer men's tour just. Are you. And judge Ferris said today that a Supreme Court seat was not a position that she actively sought out and that she had they think carefully before accepting the nomination. Do you think this is was a typical choice for her aunt and what may have. Held her back. Or. Well I think you know she's not sending TX. Don't want to replace all of us ask a supportive community. I'm it and we help each other. And then if it does she leaves literally mr. and I suspect that they need they'll miss us and peaks. Of course speaking out your family and as a working mother I'm a working mother for kids. I'm really is always cursed our security decisions. Or did. Answer it in her. I'm she's perfectly pleased she's great she's very happy the Dresser she didn't need mercy yeah sevens and certainly didn't seek this I think she acts. Because her because she hasn't decided and then they are as a couple and also because she feels like Paul can't answer the EUS Circuit Court duty. And her obligation is an issue to be used in Nablus and were seeking an mentioned she's in her class. As far as you know does he give her any pause and although her confirmation process comes just weeks before the election when millions of Americans have already voted. Coach. So I'm voting vegetarian about that particular issue say it's not unusual for our president. Nominee Linda Ellerbee. Or not your president. And happens putting nine times. In each of those presidents and where a party. And is confirmed and that's. A tear than just so it's a permanent president the president the president in the middle of January. And cons she assumed power until it G. Just as he uses the power of icing and president has until. She is he's a he's exercised his are now answer. I have exercised Ayers and lastly a. Confirm judge Barrett would of course take the seat of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should we assume that judge parents approach in her rulings. Would be the opposite of RPG's or is there any aspect of justice Ginsburg's legacy the judge parent might try to continue. Well I guess and she said today in her opening statements in this senate out we are she isn't a high indebted. Justice Ginsburg clearly we wasn't just some are lurking. I just triggered a mockery and we're grateful to her and I don't think we should anything that much all of us house rules says said the tigers earlier jerks credentials philosophy is that just. Silliest she I don't not Britain's Eden and giant. I judges not policymakers. And it sometimes I don't lie as Britain teach you to places that you might not otherwise light and just. Well I'm not a thing that I just it just gives early buddy. I'm I think she really careful reading genius about people based on the party not a party president. They are not far thanks to you for your time in your insight professor Garnett we appreciate it. And I need to. Back now to the race for the White House three weeks and one day until November 3 both sides agree on one thing that this is the most consequential election in recent history earlier president -- hit the trail at one point throwing masts into the crowd it was the first time he's been out since recovering from the corona virus. The White House doctors saying the president has now tested negative. It's great to day review. Thank you it's great to be back. Meanwhile Joseph Biden is picking up the pace of his campaign holding two events in the battleground state of Ohio today. And blasting the president's management of of the pandemic ABC's Mary Bruce has a very latest. President trump today heading to his first campaign rallies in -- diagnosed with a corona virus leaving the White House defiant with no mask. Waiting for him in the key state of Florida throngs of tightly packed supporters with few masks in sight just one week after coming home from the hospital the president claims he's virus free. And I've been tested totally negative. Tonight is doctor said he has tested negative on consecutive days using rapid testing concluding he is not infectious to others. The president going further even claiming he's immune. It looks like got my immune firm I don't know maybe a long time and maybe. A short time it could be a lifetime nobody really knows what I'm immune. But experts say immunity is not well understood and doctors don't know how long it lasts Twitter slapping a warning on trans claimed that he can no longer get or give the virus labeling his message misleading and potentially harmful. With 22 days to go more than nine million Americans have already voted as our latest poll shows the president's handling of this pandemic is taking a two goal. Joseph Biden leading by twelve points nationally with which when he three point advantage among women voters. And with a slight edge among seniors a group key to tribes victory in 2016. One that he's counting on for his re election. Well aware of the numbers the president ratcheting up his campaigning with an in person event every day this week died in looking to capitalize on his momentum campaigning today in Ohio State trump won by eight points in 2016. But now polls show Biden and trunk neck in neck today in Toledo biting calling out the president saying his behavior is irresponsible. Is reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis. Has been unconscionable. Longer Donald job as president. More reckless he seems. Again trying to change the narrative the trump campaign out with a new misleading ad that shows doctor Anthony stout G praising the administration's response but said a man. That somebody could. But that comment from the early days of the pandemic in March was about the broader response of the task force that she today's said his words were being twisted and he warned that trump campaign not to do it again. That might actually come back to backfire on them I hope they don't do that because that's that would be kind of playing a game. That we don't want to play. On Capitol Hill today an uncomfortable moment the president's chief of staff mark meadows who has died Trump's side in the hospital ticking off his mask to talk to reporters. We was asked to keep the mask on he refuse to come out and walked away. Some in the White House still defiant about not wearing masks Mary Bruce joins us now Mary the president is holding out rally in Florida tonight with little changed on safety precaution so what do we know about his travel plans going forward after being off the trail now for a week. Well now would just three weeks ago the president down in the polls he's going to be out there going full steam ahead campaign sources tell us that the president is going the on the trail every single day between now and Election Day and he's gonna certainly multiple rallies. A day you can see just from this event down in Florida that they are not making any changes to their safety precautions they say they're following guidelines. They say you know they hand out masks most they think obviously don't choose to where Don. And is suing a White House sources tell us look at it this is America they say in this country everyone has a right tend to show up and express their point you. And abiding campaign meanwhile they're hitting the ground more often now where is his campaign focusing his energy in the days ahead. And Joseph Biden is spending a lot of time in states that truck carried into when he sixteen he also is gonna be down in Florida he was in Ohio today and later in the week he will be in the key state of Pennsylvania of course answering questions that are ABC news town hall. Mary Bruce our thanks to you. Thank you to. An alarming number of Kobe case is now on the rise in more than half the country tonight with hospitalizations increasing and 35 states. L a new study finds the virus can survive on certain services longer than initially thought. Power is the pilgrim has more on the corona virus crisis. Tonight the number of Kobe cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in more than half the country. Fourteen states hitting a record number of hospitalizations. Last week didn't you tell one of the hot spots entire family is coming yet maybe. What are they examine why that Dawson and that's the only heartbreaking to see. Experts are warning of an increase in the number of deaths in the coming days when you look at what's going on in the United States. It's really very troublesome more than 250000. Americans have now died from the virus including Julie Davis a third grade teacher in North Carolina. She could bring to every child who didn't last thing. It's just loving every town her family think she got the virus from a student at her school. Her school district has now moved to all remote learning. In New York anger over cope with clusters shutdowns of parts of the city spilling into the streets. Nashville thousands crowded together and ghostly mask was for this church service Sunday. This video posted on Twitter leader shun fully tweeting with this video the church will not be silenced. All this as a new study suggests that -- it may be able to survive on surfaces for up to 28 days. The virus able to stay on non porous surfaces like glass stainless steel vinyl and paper. But the actual amount of virus found was quite small and he'd be unlikely to cause infection still a good reminder to wash your hands frequently. And tonight we're learning more about that first US and re inspection case from back in August it was a healthy 25 year old man was no underlying immune disorders. And researchers say this case shows that it is possible to have three infection reminding people just how important it is. To continue to take those precautions. Believe it if you've recovered Lindsay. David thank you and turning now to the political violence in our streets as opposing rallies turned deadly in Denver over the weekend. District and that image captures the moment right before the gunshot police that the man on the left used pepper spray on the man on the right who then appears to draw firearm and then fatally shoots a man spraying him. The suspect identified as a security guard hired to protect a local news for him because he's clintons and Dell has more. Tonight new questions about a security guard hired by a local TV station now under investigation for first degree murder. After a deadly shooting following protests that had been mostly peaceful I. It happened as groups from the far right and far left had gathered for competing rally Saturday in downtown Denver. Lee Keller in the camouflage hat be seen arguing with a man before moving out of frame. Denver Post photojournalist Helen Richardson capturing the moment Cutler and another man thirty year old Matthew dole laughed get physical it escalates immediately. Keller appears to slapped Olaf who draws a gun Kellner unleashing a cloud of pepper spray then that single shot. Why I'm from one arguments are not so hot and and to sack. I didn't go to sedan ever in life to acting. Out or might coroner's. Police Russian seconds later taking dole off into custody. TV station KUSA says dole off was working for them but the city of Denver says he was not properly registered as a security guard. KUSA says stole off was hired through the Pinkerton agency but Pinkerton says stole off was not an employee and worked for an outside vendor the company says it's fully cooperating with the investigation and we take loss of life in any situation very seriously. And Lindsay dole off is being held on investigation of first degree murder he has not entered a plea but officials also tell us that. If he was operating as a security guard without a license he could face fines. And even jail time. And one more thing has been a lot of online speculation that dole lop was a member of and teeth or some other radical left wing organization. Denver police have now twice shot that down saying. It is not true Lindsay. Clayton thank you when we come back the terrifying surveillance video armed intruders storming inside an Indiana home and a five year old who tries to defend his family. Our weather team is continuing to keep track of the remnants of hurricane delta on the east and where can be a rainmaker. But up next in this polarized environment what really take to get the independent vote our journey to Arizona worry. The temperature of voters stay with us. Now it's valid watching tonight we're taking a look at two key battleground states where early voting is already under way in person early voting began in Georgia this morning and with it. Huge lines in the Atlanta area some voters reported waits of more than five hours to cast their ballots there were some reports of technical issues but also large ones were simply due to a record turnout about a 120000. People voted today. Buckley so far no repeat of the issues seen during Georgia's primary in June when a consolidation. Polling places in. Shortage of poll workers cause massive problems election officials have said that they already this time around early voting in Georgia runs through October 30. Meanwhile early voting started last week in Arizona and manner of counting the State's largest could hold the key if Joseph Biden is to become only the second Democrat to win here since Harry Truman and if early voting is any indication in -- as it is hi this is a packed parking lot there today America but broke the State's record last week. For the highest number of in person votes on the first day of early voting. And of one of the biggest factors in whether Arizona swings from red to blue in 20/20 will be independent voters so they see as outs for -- spent some time in Arizona with that crucial voting block as they make their decision between president trump and former Vice President Biden. Complicated here to ask. Even though the temperature still registers in the triple digits every afternoon between four and six. Lyndon Tom Rawls walked to the edge of their dirt driveway and carefree Arizona and hold up their Joseph Biden signs. Yeah. They get honks. Thumbs ups can be occasional middle finger and they waved back at a mall. Detect therapy. It's better than sitting on the couch and watching the news doing nothing. We feel like we're contributing. Lifelong Republicans until 2016 the walls sports scenes of Donald soft so they voted for Gary Johnson. But this November they'll probably vote Democrat. Is there anything in particular it says that it could chew over the edge so we were sort of already there are good but it certainly Charlottesville. He is the time when I said. Enough. Because right now in the Republican Party if you're not a sand and in the cult of Donald Trump you're not welcome and they will they will tell you that you don't the welcome. Oh no no no no no is manifest when we sit out there whether signs one of the things we hear the most often is go home. And we're trying to figure out since we're at the end of our own driveway where home is supposed to be. And you know we call and end this is a purple state they're a lot of different opinions in the state where very independent minded. It's used Arizona State public affairs professor doctor Tom Reilly says independents have turned this formally bright red state purple thing could help put should bloom this time around. As a third of the states elect Torre independents are trending towards Biden by a whopping 25 points in the latest New York Times Siena poll 53 to 28. What we're seeing is as general frustration. To the divisive myths that is occurring in Washington and across the United States and people were searching for different way. But they don't want a third party. Many of these individuals do not like to two party system. And they don't want to be pegged as having a certain platform. That's especially true among Latino voters. Born and raised in the Dominican Republic Carolyn B induced and came to US during her college years she voted for Obama in no way you can has ping pong between parties ever since. Her feelings towards Democrats. They're just taking it for granted an thinking oh okay well aware of Latinos and they're going to go ahead and I mean Democrat. That's nonfiction. Hey if she plans to vote for Biden despite being disappointed in a lack of focus on the issues. A lot of the Democratic Party has been. Neglecting to really addresses that issue of immigration and that's why we see that a lot of the Latino voters are really just going. They're they're really up for grabs and they are having a hard time. Making a decision which way to go because no one is addressing the issues that matter to them most. Maricopa County which includes Phoenix has by far the largest voting population in the state. And the county went for truck by three points in twenty sixteenths to keep follows through on what is this party rule and also voted for Jerry Johnson and when he sixteen but now he likes which he seemed from president trump. What sold you want a president for another four years. What really really sold me on in that sense corona virus has come out. The president's handling of the corona virus was the deciding factor for film theory as well. There's no question the handling of the corona virus was. A complete cluster I think that would be a great way to just accept. Bowl game which she does has a problem doing accept blame and say look. I was wrong let's get on what's Wear masks let's be healthy as a country let's stop. The carnage the 52 year old father of three is a registered Republican. Though he's voted Democrat in for the last five elections these bite in the ideal candidate for U. Pipe and is a very good candidate against a very bad candidate. Now MIA enamored with the show no but I'd love his history I live it is resonated politically it seems like. That's the independent voter it's it's more a mindset. But this and there is no platform there's no common doctrine. There's no. Political playbook or pamphlet that they can go to to look at on how to vote but one thing we found all the voters we talked to here want to turn down the temperature a little things. I trading get back to a country where we can hand conversations what we don't agree on every issue and we can still be friends. And I know that sounds whether cliche but that's really my deepest prayer. ABC news live I'm Alex for sharing your free your resume and a hypocrite that. Our thanks to Alex and still ahead here on five hits it's playing out. That is a first responder training on jet packs yes you heard that correctly. The eleven year old facing charges after police say he stole a school bus. And LeBron James is a champion again end the debate is growing Lauder who is the greatest of all time LeBron. Or Michael Jordan we take a look by the numbers but first I think today paying tribute to Roberta McCain the mother of the late Senator John McCain Roberta passed away today. She was 108 years young. For me to be a parcels of historical franchises. I was only fulfill that not only for myself and my teammates the organization for the coaches and trainers everybody that's here. We just want our respect. Rob want to just say the cause of all the waters respect. Organizational there was regulator may signal their respect. No my damn scared to. They heard that loud and clear that was LeBron James last night during the postgame celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers clinched at 20/20 NBA championship form games to two over the Miami Heat let's look at the lakers title win and what it means for LeBron legacy. By the numbers it was NBA championship number seventeen for the lakers franchise dating back to their days in Minneapolis and their twelve in Los Angeles. It was lakers first title maintained years when Kobe Bryant led them to a championship in 2010. Brian's death this year serving his major motivation throughout the lakers latest championship run. For LeBron James last night's win marks four championships with three different teams one of only four players ever with that feed. After his previous titles are the Miami Heat in Cleveland Cavaliers. She's also the first player in NBA history to win finals MVP four times its three franchises. And that's 35 is the second oldest player to win the award. Many now only trails Michael Jordan who won the finals MVP six times in his six championship bronze. While some argue that the go to argument on the NBA's greatest of all time has long been settled in Jordan's favor. Last night marked the 260. Playoff game over bronze we're setting a new NBA record ending his four rings and seventeen seasons. Now gives him more than any other act. Did NBA player and with that demand for respect teammate last night he's made it clear that he believes he's still got a shot at more. We still have a lot to get to hear on prime well as Black Friday deals we usually expect in November may actually start as early as tomorrow. How touring bias in health care examination of the subtle ways that treatment can be influenced. After years of pushing back against this criticism FaceBook is now backing down and removing something from its platform. That has enraged many for years we'll explain. But first here's a look at our top trending stories on abcnews.com. From for from. From. Senator Lindsey Graham chaired the Judiciary Committee opening day one of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing we'll acknowledging what Democrats have veered from the beginning of the confirmation. Not a consideration this is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens. We were already problems although Guinness and I'll Democrats will vote no yeah still senate Democrats seizing the spotlight. Focusing on what they say is that they didn't judge Amy Cuddy bearing an exit onto the US Supreme Court. Find us. Art and staying at right chicken and legal authority. Given the stakes. Republicans firing banning and arguing judges should not making policy rather make decisions. Based longs you stand accused. Intending to violate your oath before you even take it. Justice Scalia hotly more than just log. He was divided into his family owns the best talent and has an early. And here are some criticism removed. And it's I am I remember the name of career. I was is to maintain not sane person content. President Trump's personal physician doctor Sean Connelly writes of the president he has tested negative for Kobe nineteen on consecutive days over the weekend doctors cleared the president to attending and bruising campaign rallies the president. Trump holding a rally in critical battleground state of Florida as he looks to distance himself from a pandemic still raging in parts of the country. Cases increasing and at least 32 states and the District of Columbia and the world. Health organizations is the highest rising Kobe cases worldwide has been reported. In the last four days and never in the history of bubbly coal cars that are communities you've been used as a strategy. For responding to on house. Spain and declaring a state of imagine seeing Frist capital Madrid is truly making must learn to treat even outdoors. And Britain braced for a new heaven and that system that will put the north of England in the midst of an outbreak under strict new look down. Young boy and South Bend, Indiana defends his home from suspected burglars police released dramatic surveillance video we love the home invasion it showed aren't men entering the home all the family is there and then a little boy starts throwing objects at one of the suspects. Then fled in our snow and Elizabeth no one inside the home from the listeners. A chaotic scene in Baton Rouge are not on camera dozen police cars in pursuit of this goal it's. They chase last thirteen mile. It's behind the wheel an eleven year old little boy. He's saving young suspects allegedly it. Constantly trying to hit another driver in his past and not ice being pandemonium coming to an end when the bus slammed into a massive tree in the front yard and this couple's home. Yeah. You can speedy young police surrounded by four officers arrested on board charges including aggravated assault. FaceBook is stepping up its efforts to crack down on conspiracy theories and this information before the election by Manning host that denied. Or distort the Holocaust FaceBook says that it will send and he moved to legitimate sources. They search for information about the genocide in the summer holocaust survivors around the world apart from them in the campaign it urged FaceBook. To remove pollen passed the Nile post from the site. Welcome back the remnants of what was the hurricane delta still affecting many parts of the east tonight after making landfall Friday night in Louisiana has a powerful category two storm the heavy winds and rain lashing the Gulf Coast yet again overhead drones shots of the Lake Charles area show extensive flooding. Home surrounded by water some roofs pulled right out of their frames. And also many are trying to clean up more than 180000. Customers are still without power for chief meteorologist ginger zee has Salinas a ginger. I hate Lindsay when you're showing that video you have the roofs that we're rips that was from Laura that water was from delta. And that's because of Lake Charles was among the communities hit by both the math that I want to show you right now shows how close those two tracks where. Twelve miles apart all of those highlighted areas in red were hit by both hurricanes lake Arthur. Jennings so many others in the southwestern Louisiana but now the remnants have moved up to the northeast we Marty seeing coastal flooding in emerged an erosion from what is left of those remnants you can see it they're spending on the radar the winds gusting to about twenty or thirty so nothing like it was. But what's gonna happen here as you see the cold front approaching from the west it's going to come together with the remnants. And the tropical moisture and it's going to squeeze out one to three inches anywhere from new York and Connecticut up through Massachusetts C Boston there tomorrow night. New Hampshire and Maine they could see two plus inches fall very quickly. Lindsay engineer we have other. Public and lieutenant governor of Louisiana on the show on Friday who talked about the need to curb climate change in order to give people in the gulf region some much needed relief from these storms rim has about some of the ways you've reported for us and it's not too late they can help especially those in low lying areas. Dad's pretty outstanding in a lot of people Louisiana when I was doing that story told me it was game changing. What the governor already was doing and now to hear that he's done this sounds like the same type that thing. And they are already funding and looking for natural ways to rehabilitate. The coast line one of the projects the Mississippi river delta is trying to take what we took away. Centuries ago which was just oyster beds that acted as kind of speed bumps natural speed bumps of that storm surge would not impact the mouth of the Mississippi. Quite as much we're certain to put those back again. We're starting to also build in and and think about how we build in the future and those are the types of mitigation factors that we can do right now that. Everyone along the Gulf Coast agrees with NC. So helpful to know cajun Jersey thanks so much. Now to racial bias in medicine instances of delays in care misconceptions in pain tolerance and not believed by some medical profession so tonight. We have an inside look at one hospital organization that's making big changes when it comes to treating patients of color. Burgeoning Norman has more on this new initiative. Unique doesn't arts Haines I earned a year jurist. Just hurt me perhaps. They're called a chance for change. Frame and frankly uncomfortable conversations about racial bias in medicine. When you asked doctors now say treat all like he should this thing I don't really understand why there helped him disparities. Because you don't. I am seeing someone who has mart or. Or lose more than actually do racial why it is clay every day. They're part of the icons school of medicine now mount Sinai is racial bias initiative a first of its kind program launched in 2015. With a lofty mission statement to provide health care and education that's free of racism and bias. We can't afford to not address it and hey I don't. Racial bias is pervasive in the way it impacts the care of people of color and devastating. And potentially fatal weighs one study showed black and brown Americans wait longer for care in the ER than white people. According to the CDC black babies have a higher rate of dying in their first year of life compared to white babies. Another study finding black Americans are under treated for pain compared to white americans'. Chama tightening. Me howdy stress that this man is ready to changing our own be candidates for whatever reason. They don't want to hear you into play seventeen Camilla Mitchell says she was in the emergency room for eight hours. Even given a breath allies are task before getting treatment for uterine cancer. She's now consulting with doctor joy Cooper whose clinic in Oakland California connects black women with black doctors. I was or that I'm how. The black community and parents ends is considered the father and how lucky. Performed surgery on slaves. At NASA's consent. We really need to dig deep and and do. Generation. Operations in men are passionate. Derek is a long history of mistrust of medical institutions within whacked around communities that go back centuries. How do you help an initiative like this can help them prove that. It is all folks. There's a lot of work going on now that I think is he or her and her rounds of racism in Madison and Annan's letter the new interventions that we can come up its. Our thanks to do named for that report and switching gears here talking about Jetsons yes jets it's could they be used by first responders to cut down those critical moments when life and death hangs in the balance one British company is testing amount. As Maggie ruler reports that hope is that they may one day transform emergency care. He's only real money Iron Man. Powered by a jets do with more than a thousand horsepower at his fingertips and flames shooting from the his arm. Richard Brown they looked like night superhero man but we're you don't need to do you think it was pretty easy. Practically. This ITV news. If you could get a human being to fly but just adding the minimalist amounts of power basically and use your brain is about machining the board he is a flight structure sounds even still. Sounds mad right but I just did as a passion project alongside my day job his. Teen made that narrow idea for reality then now he hopes this buzz light year tank full hopes he lives. Richard showed no paramedics in Northern England could Jenna that could lead to rain could give to someone fast and emergency. In trials the medics say an area that would normally take that nearly thirteen minutes to Hyde too who took in ninety seconds and Jesse. It's. Better possibility that we had someone been hard pressed on the top of the mountain. I'm Serena like who could not harm Martinis just our duty. That is incredible. The company estimates that up flying paramedics will be able to carry at least 25 pounds of essential gear with them. Noting fully as a guy this is a kind of crazy idea that I didn't even know it was feasible even if this season likely might be fun little gimmicks play around with the two seen used. At least in a mall for emergency situation is really magic coming this it's very rewarding its. Yeah Richard says he can normally train people of the basics and a couple of days and this I found that I'm white and learn the strap you into it jets' season anyway it actually. Jeff you're on your back. Richard tells me to trust commissioned. He might own Donnelly has. OK so I start off a bit rocky. How the guys who with the pulling that trigger and try and play with leaving the engines aboard the -- to move yourself forward to that. You've got to find that stability. But plainly become hundred. Only pet food and Norah they say take a couple of days to learn but what suddenly easier than I anticipated I worried about the now. I was ready for the people worry that they think there's just so much power and heat and Bradley. That's when your ratings if I see quite calmly in the evening gentle isn't it a. Richard shows us how it's really improve that you can place and what it can accomplish. No matter who will be each night when ABC news London's. A very cool very impressed with Maggie blasting off like that and when we come back the online deals you need to know about. Tonight the baseball world is mourning the loss of a legend a long time Cincinnati red and then the voice of Sunday night baseball on ESPN Joseph Morgan has passed away his family announced the deaths today he battled a series of health issues over the past few years. Gordon is widely considered one of the best second baseman of all time he was a member of the famed big red machine winning team MVP awards and two World Series with his teammates back in the seventies. The ten time all star was inducted into the Major League baseball's hall of fame in 1990. And 2013. Events unveiled a statue of him at their ballpark. Today the team tweeted a video of Morgan talking that statue dedication. About what he wanted his legacy debate take a listen. Come to understand that. You get into Cooperstown when she still a lot of bases get a lot of kids who wailed great teams. You only get a statue. Horse sculpture the people think he should be remembered for things other man sought rescue. But anytime you pass must golf soon. Our hope that you would not only pick of Joseph Morgan. But to think of all the great players who helped make that statue possible. Long live the big red machine. And the message from the reds family tonight we are heartbroken. Joseph Morgan. With 77 years old. And finally tonight the next several weeks are shaping up to be a wild ride for deal hunters with some stores starting Black Friday right now when you combine that with Amazon prime day launching in just a few hours. There are lots of savings to be at our Becky were early has more. Only the craziness of this year would accelerate. Friday starting late earlier like now and moving even further into the digital world and a unkind he's back. Amazon's prime day was delayed because of Kobe normally and some are now two days this week Tuesday and Wednesday. Really being viewed at that kick off. You don't holiday shopping season consumers can expect to see anywhere from 25% up to 60% half of the Amazon devices. Like the active stocks on fire TV's Jindal. Rated. Amazon promoting a fire TV set for just 79 dollars. We anticipate Amazon branded home and houseware products with 30% price cuts these are items like batteries cables bed sheets and pet products. Now also think outside that brown box Amazon digital media and subscriptions will be discounted my favorite audible 30% off that's twelve books on tape for a hundred dollars but remember the this is for prime members and if you don't have it that doesn't necessarily mean you have to miss out on the deals. You can try that thirty day free prime membership just make sure that Adler for yourself or can't believe immediately after the game you're not planning to continue other I think will irony that and then thirty days. An even using the Amazon app can help you save pig. We'll be deals rolling out throughout the TJ shopping period so if you have. He can set a deal alert and be notified when that product immature and so it goes on film. You can believe other stores are getting in on the action. As spies starting Black Friday sales on old Amazon Friday October 13 and fourteen. Promoting a Samsung seventy inch TV for 220 dollars off that's lower than last year's Black Friday price. Laptop from 119. An eighty dollars off wireless headphones. And Wal-Mart big save is already lively discounts on Bo body vacuums and thirty dollars off this crumbled. Targets deal days is attempting to beat the competition by focusing on speed at their brick and mortar stores. Counting on contact let's drive up and order pick up and in some cases same day delivery to eliminate the wait. You've always been willing to get that robotic vacuum cleaner now is a time some great tips there are thanks to Becky and before we go tonight the image of the day take a look at these people lining up for the massive test now under way in the Chinese city of seeing down the city is testing all of its nine million citizens over the next three days after nine. That's right nine locally transmitted cases of covad nineteen were found. That is our show for this hour be sure to stay tuned to ABC news live for more context and analysis of the day's top stories I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for streaming with us and good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.