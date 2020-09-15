Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, September 14, 2020

On this smoky haze of the West Coast the storm in the gulf we'll picture of fire and the satellite images from. Extreme weather and scheming Erica rapidly changing climates the the state of emergency from Louisiana to Mississippi. Mandatory evacuations now under way ahead Sally previously slow moving storm now rapidly gained strength just before making landfall. Winds up. Hour the latest on its expected path. Meanwhile in the west and dozens of people have been killed by the massive outbreak of intense wildfires. Deep smoke blanketing the region creating the worst air quality in the world tour of the climate forcing is on the planet right there on the west. President trump touring the devastation fire ravaged California officials they're pleading with the president to look at the evidence proving climate change is real. President trump later saying. Religious lunch then doubling down when challenged about science saying he doesn't think science notes. Joseph Biden calling the president a climate arsonists. Disturbing reports of political pressure inside the CDC. Top health official trumped administration unleashing wild conspiracy theories reportedly attacked. Scientists while accusing the CDC of plotting against the president. FaceBook audience without evidence that left wing hit squads are being trained all over the country. She suvs ambushed in Los Angeles the manhunt for the suspect. While new security camera video circulating online chose one of the officers and telling attorney kids were partner despite having suffered multiple gunshot wounds herself she. Rocking slowly less than two months away how Arenas are being transformed into election supercenters. Good evening everyone I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for strewn with us. We begin this week with at least two in your face reminders that our planet is in trouble all we've always had hurricanes and wildfires. Rarely have have been so many of the age and with so much intensity. The seventh hurricane of the season Sally is steam rolling ahead toward the Gulf Coast right now. The category two gaining strength and bringing a major storm surge with it. Images from earlier in the day from Alabama shoreline unable to keep the ocean waves at bay as they spill into the nearby streets. And create a dangerous situation for residents there. It comes as the West Coast tries to gasped for air time lapse video of the north complex fire in northern California. Shows the extend to of all the smoke we have. Full coverage of the natural disasters on both sides of the country tonight we begin with rob Marciano in the gulf with the latest on the. Hurricane. Tonight hurricanes alleys strengthening surge and high water already flooding beach roads and hammering sea walls the Gulf Coast. Bracing for a beast. Well these images just a taste of what's com. The surge likely to be over ten feet in spots it is anticipated that we could exceed twenty inches of rainfall. Across Mississippi we saw families boarding up homes gassing up. And filling sandbags anyway they can't. We met want to Daniels for using the piece of Tupperware is a shovel so we help to route because urinal lower spot you can fry get flooded. I always there wind rain and every knowledge of the officials race in a closed floodgates and apartments parish Louisiana. I got a firsthand look at the massive flood wall outside New Orleans just a few weeks ago and then there's this wall new since Katrina designing teen bank gold surged. Of this city it is huge 46 feet high and nearly two miles across. Sally soaking Florida this weekend flooding streets with nearly a foot of rain. The powerful hurricane coming less than three weeks after Laura slammed ashore filling a third of Louisiana into a disaster zone. And rob Marciano joins us now from Mississippi it rob what can people in the Gulf Coast region expect as this moves closer to shore. Our problem this one. Lindsay it is moving so slowly so we've already seen water rise the longer we have those winds pushing onshore the more this water's got to come up. Over over a dry ground so significant surge. Of from the storm will be pretty widespread even among west side of this storm and then obviously the rainfall with a slow moving nature of what's everywhere in the center of this thing is about a 120 miles to my south and east and barely crawling and also there's a lot of uncertainty as to where it's. It's actually gonna make landfall but widespread impacts from southeast Louisiana all awaits to the panhandle of Florida for sure. We're down official forecast support to come on shore as a category two storm that's what it is right now. Sometime late tomorrow night early Tuesday morning. Between safe here and Mobile, Alabama that's gonna change and again the impacts are going to be up pretty widespread storm surge anywhere from six to eleven feet. But that could very well be conservative and that no Katrina came here back in 2005 as a category three storm brought a record setting 28 feet we won't see that. But it's going to be a high impact event no doubt about that I gotta point this out to Lindsay you know we ordered at a crazy active season. Right now we have five it named storms spinning the same time in the Atlantic Ocean plus a two other disservice as we haven't seen this sort of action and one day. In fifty years as this crazy. Activity of the hurricane it's easier to 120 continues and we're just barely halfway through it Lindsay. Such a long season still a headed scenes and robbed you were just in Louisiana after hurricane warrant less than a month ago. Expect Sally we'll staff but the stack up against that one. Allies not gonna have the wind that Laura and I'm I'm my dear friend and southwest Louisiana west of here are still reeling from that day are struggling. Three weeks into it. So it's going to be different storm it slower moving its gonna have it's going to be more of a water issue with. Flooding and storm surge there will be power outages there will be trees down I mean this is delivered to cat too that's over on a mile an hour winds so. Not quite the wind damage not tearing apart a city likely to flow like they did lord of Lake Charles but it's gonna have wider ranging impact I think for for more people so high impact event. Our fifth. Land falling hurricane likely here in the US already this season. Com Lindsay. Aren't Koppel stay safe for us OK and now to those catastrophic wildfires in the west. Well most devastating seasons on record more than two dozen major fires are burning in ten states tonight. At least 27 people have died in officials fear the death toll will rise in search crews with canines dig through the charred rubble of thousands of homes have been destroyed. President trump arrived on the West Coast today and expressed skepticism about the science behind climate change or will car has the latest from California tonight. Tonight new red flag warnings are pushing to 161000. Battle tested firefighters. California's front lines of the pouring. So rapidly and permanently and another pop band. Rubin a spot fires are only expected to get worse throughout the week threatening hundreds of war foe. The record breaking fires that deliver a tragic patrol at least 47 killed the north complex fire is sees 2000 structures damaged or destroyed. Tonight the top of Berry creek is a waste land areas five miles wide in everything in sight is incinerated. Urban your owner arrived from collected Allred clear. While volunteer fire captain read ranking was rushing to evacuate his neighbors his own home was burning crews living here where we wanted to be in. And admitted to answer is gone it's heartbreaking at least 71 major fires are burning through the west an organ that warning of mass fatality incident with at least 22 people missing in the state at. After the planes have wiped out at least six towns. Search for its canine staking on the grim task of scouring through the rubble while residents return in utter despair and. The worst thing I've ever seen in my life and hey didn't do fifth incident doesn't do it through the negative ever imagined it with a good. Tonight the smoke remains a dangerous hazard to millions San Francisco Los Angeles and Seattle had the worst air qualities in the world in Portland officials say no one should be outside warning anyone who has to go out should Wear and in 95 a precious commodity during the pandemic. Children are particularly sensitive to smoke because their respiratory systems are still developing their Airways are smaller. Back in central California dealing Cameron his lived in this neighborhood for 58 years he's right he's Nelson is neighbors' homes burned for the second time the first during the camp fire California's deadliest ever just two years ago it's a perfect storm. The perfect storm. The win came up we can't do. Fire the move over its gets up so fast you can't stop it and knowing some of the other homes in this area. Or burned. It says. Instead. So many they're just having to start all over again will Kerr joins us now from the neighborhood in California that's just been simply destroyed and will. As bad as this is there apparently is more danger around the corner. That's right Lindsay wearing toxic smoke right now the best tried to describe it is a smothering choking smoke that's why I'm keeping my mask on it's supposed to dissipate. By the end of the week but then we're gonna have more fire danger right around the corner and keep in mind the California typically has its own worst fires in November and December. So we still have a long way to go Wednesday. And will you went out with fire crews a few weeks back as many of them were gearing up for this describe just how difficult it is for these crews to get a hold on the situation there. Yeah I spoke to one fire chief who has worked on the front lines here in California for more than thirty years and he tells me that went out a doubt these are the worst conditions he's ever seen he says the fires are moving faster it's hotter outside. And the winds are stronger he added all up. California has had three of its largest buyers out three of its. Five largest fires this year alone if you think about that that's really amazing three out of five of its largest buyers and again. We still have a long way to deal with this season but now. Still a long way to go will car thanks so much for your reporting. Between the fires and the storm systems threatening the eastern half of the country there is certainly a lot to forecast tonight thankfully. We are joined by ABC's chief meteorologist junior easy to break it all down forest ginger first let's talk about this hurricane. Where's it headed and how bad we came to this Wednesday. You can see the impact that our it started here actually if you see that bridge behind me that connect the mainland Alabama at dauphin island we thought we may be able to broadcast their tonight. We couldn't we had to leave them cause they already. Taking on water that tells you how far in advance. Of the landfall which has built 24 hours away we are seeing impact as say a thing that really angering Gulf of Mexico behind me that's like cap. Not the norm. This door is about a hundred or so miles cement company edited moving west northwest. Wait is slowly for our lightning and here's why let me taking of the satellite right did get a category two just been announced they're finally got organized today. It is going to impact goes on and they mean. Parts of Louisiana. All the way through Alabama and Florida and here's look the track looks like you move it up then it goes. Right and even admit that means that they've between Biloxi and the bullets in the Alabama State line doesn't matter necessarily aware that night happen but remember that Norton heats water in the northeast side where the highest thirds. And green long. This'll be a broad impact storm I think we have hurricane warnings running mate Baton Rouge and New Orleans over through mobiles to Pensacola with the tropical storm warning. Our reason because we're gonna be a lot of folks even amounts of Birmingham. The impact. A flash flood watch that's up there and here's why you got that stationary front trap that for a while there's not a lot of driving factors that allowing the brunt brushed past that. And nets lead big by the midnight we'll finally see some sort of early Wednesday morning land while. The indexing and number one storm surge number two the rainfall of ten. To twenty inches locally that it's CTV plus but noticed that where Montgomery where it slowly finally becomes a remnant low. Beyond there that think that ten inches of rain on W that. Two feet of Rain Man and six to eleven feet of storm turns. That's the problem it's actually hear along the Gulf Coast where there's so susceptible so low lying and barrier island like that can only take so much. Yes so that rain sitcom the wind already there now we can certainly hear and see it whipping up fear Jindal let's get back to the wildfires in the west when Juliet anticipate that and conditions might improve there. I'm you know there last week and I never beaten up and let's not look like that next during an openness and old Shelton and listening not done in the past. That's because the air quality has been so that her sister prolonged period of all the way up through Oregon and Washington State do you wanna know that the air quality is going to improve what unfortunately I have some bad news for you can be on the map there from Idaho and western Montana and definitely. In the here at central California they're northern California still have problems. It because we're stuck. The pattern is not in this. High pressure to the east that low that's been stuck there around the Pacific between until you don't flush out the skies. We do look. Friend midway through the end of the week an early weekend and that low in the cold fronts and finally coming through and then we get the onshore flow that should be like a little room. His sleep a lot that won't find. We can't look forward to that room not a moment too soon junior thanks so much and stay safe out there. And climate change was at the center of the twenty Tony race today as president trump and Joseph Biden focused on California's wildfire emergency president trumped. Visiting California put the blame on forestry management while in an address on the environment Joseph binding call the president a climate arsonist. The president again holding a massive campaign rally last night with packed crowds despite the warnings and health officials here's ABC's Mary Bruce. In between campaign stops president trump today touching down in scorched California. Addressing the raging fires which he has been slow to comment on publicly. Dismissing climate change the president instead of blaming dry dead wood piled up on the forest floor. This is one of the biggest burns we've ever seen. And we have to do a lot about cars management. California just saw its hottest August on record over 3.2 million acres have burned just this year nearly 27 times more than last year. The governor Gavin Newsom today urging the president to face the fact. X the science this. In an observed evidence. It's self evident. That climate change is real but trump has aggressively rolled back policies intended to counter climate change. And minutes after the governor spoke California's secretary of natural resources pleaded with the president to accept reality. Instead trump mocks the established science. If we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management we're not going to succeed together protecting Californians from. It'll start getting cooler. I wished he just watch I wish I think we've got dealership but. Brouhaha. Think Santa knows actually. Joseph Biden tonight tweeting a two word message science knows. Earlier he painted a stark picture of what four more years of president trump could do to the environment. If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House. Why would anyone be surprised we have more America blaze. To be about climate and hire four more years in the White House why would be surprised when more of America is under water. The president is also ignoring the science on the pandemic. Last night breaking Nevada is regulations and his administration's own health guidelines to hold a parent indoor rally ahead of the governor comes ask you which he shouldn't be doing. Copy with you all the way. Campaign called it a super spreader events in a local reporter France trumpet he's worried he or some of his supporters would get sick. I'm getting and and it's not much. What I'm what they're about Islam you're picked up. Back you know life I'm sort of stage it's very Smart play. And Tugnutt. In February trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward that he was knowingly misleading the American people about the dangers of the virus. Tonight a new clip from their eighteen interviews trump just last month insisting he had done everything he could. What could have been doing. Nothing more could have been done well I acted early. Mayor Bruce joins us now and married a president they're saying if he's not worried about a corona virus because he's far away from supporters but does he express any concern at all about his supporters potentially getting sick as they stand packed together at these rallies. The only thing he didn't any Becket resident. Asked directly that what about your supporters any sort of glossed over that part of the question but it's clear he understands the inherent risk and danger here because he follows tries to joke about how he's not concerned about in south because he of course. Is keeping a distance the president is insisting that the country is turning the corner on the virus despite the fact. That more than a 194000. Americans I have now died and by holding these indoor rallies and doing another one tonight he's trying to have his campaign to match that message to show that there's less concern here. But of course it comes as he's still facing fallout from those revelations in Bob Woodward's book about the president knowingly downplaying. The severity and the dangers of the virus in the early days of the pandemic and his campaign insists he is not doing that now even though by holding these indoor rallies. He's violating many of the State's guidelines and of course his own administration's. Health requirements and and back to climate change for -- Vice President Biden hitting back hard on this today this issue often is so divisive but this is campaign see this as an issue that might breakthrough. This is absolutely a top priority for them inaugural college just a few weeks ago when he accepted the democratic nomination climate change was one of the four crises that Biden outlined in that major address he sees this not only as an issue that simply have to be addressed because of the environment and he inherent risks. But also as an economic issue he says that by trying to tackle this there's a real opportunity for economic growth to create jobs but the bottom line here is that vice president Joseph Biden former vice president Joseph Biden is trying to paint. Oh really stark contrast between his willingness to accept the science and to really try and tackle this issue and what they believe is the president once again flouting the science flouting the recommendations of experts just as he is doing they say with a pandemic. Lindsay Mary Bruce for us in our nation's capital and also of programming note ABC's chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will moderate a town hall with president trump tomorrow night. Uncommitted voters asking their questions directly that's on the special edition of 20/20 eight at 9 PM eastern on ABC. And we're joined now by wade crow foot to head of California's natural resources agencies who was part of that discussion with president Chung today on wildfires raging the West Coast. Thanks so much for joining us wait I just a play again for our viewers a bit more of that exchange that you had with the president today. But I think we want to work with you to really recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests. And actually worked together win that science that science is gonna be key is if we if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management. We're not going to succeed together protecting Californians. Thank you start getting cooler. But I wished he'd just watch I wish I think we've got dealership but. Who has who think sends a news actually. I don't think science knows actually was his response what are you thinking in that moment and also in your time with him today did the president simply ignore the impact that climate change is having across the board. I mean and does he admitted that he needs these are his own. I think we're frustrated. In California and across the West Coast. Our communities are under threat ray now from catastrophic wildfire. Burning like we've never seen it burned before. Dual language. Record shattering. Summer key way. Multiple times this summer. It's what scientists told us. Will happen with climate change and so this is an urgent issue. Aaron went in today was really pleased to work with us. DRI. To protect forests and ultimately literature people. And just lay out for us why you see climate change has the larger factor driving these fires on the West Coast what are the trends that you're seeing as far as temperature extremes. And the scope of these fires in that in your state. When California media is very clear our temperatures are warm remote in the winter and summer. I when he warms up in the winter and a piece class of precipitation falls as snow and stayed there is no. I tried out for us and also exacerbate our progress. I in the summer I am obviously drier hotter weather trees I don't work conditions or major wildfires tumor occur. So he look at that video over I hate what you see. It is wildfires there could always. California. I run hotter and more dangerous. It's Omar respective let's recognize that less. But our. First together and actually address this in an urgent weighing other requests that a President's Day. And a handsome curious to get your response to the president who was repeatedly emphasizing forest management. As the way to prevent wildfires explain what that means and is it a real cause for concern and an issue in controlling these fires. Or worst. Management basically means insuring that we manage our ports that are typically reports ample fuel rates around communities. I'm certain prescribed burning. Project at reducing the density of the forests. And has absolutely part of the answer. I think California under our governor Gavin Newsom I don't need multiplied in Benghazi in this I don't ordered his horse Sampson prescribed burn patent pending. I'm in vinyl based building my science. I personally don't disagree with the president I mean organs are doing. We asked these data actually assured that the federal government didn't ask me into port management. He's not a lot of help they need to do this I hate it numbers are worse in California. Are old enough who wanted to managed by Carol our men in arms the arrogance I funds education energy and orders man at levels higher than the federal government. And climate change obviously a much bigger issue that can't be addressed simply in a day or week so what does your state needs most immediately. At this moment to tackle these fires. And what also concerns you most right now. Well we need more autonomy and power and resources stop from the federal government. Kids California happy largest most sophisticated fire fighting force. In a nation if not the world but. By this carnage punishing weather has overwhelmed our resources. We have fire fighters from other states coming in. That we need that it president to really mean end and it eased supported or its management and Britain were resources. The error by this summer but I also don't work we need to do. Protecting our communities the oil and asked IOC's. I'll stay climate change doesn't have to be a partisan issue and it's certainly not just an issue limited in the West Coast. If you are living you know way worst hurricanes. Order changing crop conditions in the midwest or are extreme weather on the East Coast. I'm did is we need support from the federal government are chanting our communities probably impacts. Are already here. Wade crow foot our thanks to you California's secretary for natural resources. And now to the corona virus deaths in the United States are fast approaching 200000. And cases are rising in seventeen states. Now a top official the Department of Health and Human Services going on a disturbing rant amid reports that the CDC. Is being pressured by the drug administration to modify their reporting. To better match the president's messaging. Here's ABC's Steve us and Sami. He's already deleted the video in his entire account from social media but in a FaceBook live recording he made on Sunday. One of the trump administration's top communications officers accuses scientists at the CDC of sedition. Michael cook Pluto as a former campaign official with zero training and public health. Assigned to help shape the messaging from health agencies on the corona virus. He confirms to us his self reports from the New York Times that he went on about what he calls a resistance unit that the CDC determined to undermine the president. Predicting violence around the election. And in this podcast he blames Democrats can they actually keep the corona virus concern ball in the air. Enough. To drive enough destruction of our economy. For them to win. Caputo and his team were under fire all weekend long after Politico quoted from emails that show how they were pressuring scientists. To change their weekly reports on the pandemic so that they were more on message with the president. In a statement to ABC news he explains saying that our intention is to make sure that evidence science based data drives policy through this pandemic. Not all teary near deep state motives in the bowels of the CDC. All of this makes it harder for scientists at the agency the idea that politics would change what was in their. Totally undercuts the value of the document that kind of behavior will cost lives health officials say this is why their reports are critical young people at large parties. Who aren't getting the message a Florida lawmaker shared these images to warn. Ironically I write a news leaving the indictment along okay. Okay I'm I'm police came and shut. And why you. It is FaceBook video Kapono went off saying that he believes that the president is going to win the election that Joseph Biden will fail to concede. And that the president's supporters need to carry their guns and by their ammunition now. Just in case he also says that the scientists who work here. Do not want America sent get well until after Joseph Biden is elected the suggestion that many people here. Who work here who I talk we'll find. Extremely frustrating blazing. Those parties also frustrating as well Steve Olson summing things so much when we come back the search for the gunman. Who walked up to police officers SUV and opened fire in cold blood more on the manhunt and the condition of the two deputies. He almost became the governor of Florida but his life spiraled publicly after an incident in Miami hotel and tonight Andrew kill him. With a deeply personal revelations. But up next with a pandemic raging on several professional teams are opening up their facilities to voters but what these election supercenters look like. And will they actually help. Stay with us. Talk about a close call this is a scene on a highway in Cleveland after a truck passed within inches of a highway worker. You can see him jumping out of the way and not a moment too soon authorities there say this video should serve as a reminder to move over. And slowdown in construction zones. On Friday Minnesota will be the first state to open early voting places for the November election. While many voters plan to mail their ballots this year millions are still expected to turn out in person. He's Devin Dwyer reports more than two dozen major cities for the first time are for parents so called voting supercenters in an effort to make it easy. And safe in the pandemic. The beginnings. Aimed voting super center right here. At the DC elections warehouse stockpiles of voting equipment are ready to roll there they. Tabulated are voting machines ballot preachers drop boxes and lots of PPE every voter. We live. Every time somebody votes through the news away. There was a lot of whites the pandemic is testing election officials like never before giving rise to a new phenomenon in 20/20. The voting super center will be able to Connie Moore voters. And in a place that they understand. I know that's community brains hated Shah and then also has giant space where you actually do adequate social distance scene is frankly critical point thank you Michael Barrett an IRA. ABC news got an inside look at Capital One of Reno in DC as officials prepare for voting booths just steps from center court its center rice. They're gonna check in right here under the Bud Light sign the and then they're gonna say. And then their front of the capitol six and then there's been beating these are going to be voting booths all the way down this kind of course you've got yet. While the typical precinct has often just a handful of voting machines. This super center will have doesn't be able to process thousands of voters in the day with plenty of social distance. Once they voted. They will com further down the corridor. And who put their put their ballot in eight tabulating machine. Get there have voted sticker and they can exit from the one directional floating these people wondering devoted if you whom the minute that that alone. We'll end up driving east. Patients and the efficiency of big sell for poll workers who've been harder to recruit this year because of health concerns. The convenience. Potentially enticing to reluctant voters. Who might otherwise stay home. Our players are incredibly motivated she. Encourage people to use their voice of violet and they have been fishing boat house is a key employees to game day. Players across the NBA and other pro sports are pushing to make polling places more accessible or forces. We heard oh vote is being counted and Constance it's a huge push for us as a nation. It's it to take their right. NBA superstar LeBron James leading the effort. In part as a response to national protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd when you had the kind of presence. And success civil LeBron I'm sure his voice is a bit. More influential men others. But the good news is virtually every player in the NBA virtually every franchise in the NBA is trying to have a positive impact. Tony wrestler owner of the Atlanta Hawks was the first professional team to open its 700000. Square foot Steve former arena. As of voting super center for an election racially good business Sam please understand. Our fans they overwhelming majority of their fan base is so excited that we took this on a Democrat or Republican such a success the arena is expecting huge turnout starting next month when you moved to sixty processing stations. And 300 voting machines to give you a sense so it's going to be a much more substantial effort. Much larger and frankly would many many more boaters anyone in Fulton County any registered voter Lynn county. Will be able to come to our facility to boat and it's not too. The NBA at least four NFL stadiums are slated to become voting centers this fall along with several National Hockey League and Major League Baseball stadiums. Including Nationals Park in DC. We know that not everybody is her home. We know that legally registered on Election Day any kind of gotten a rally at so you have to have a really good in person during structure. To me out to the pandemic producing a promising new way to vote in person. But officials caution to keep those expectations. In check their. And I'm not gonna hide defective DNN headline they're gonna be lines it's democracy fly into a move they may move well but you know what. When people go get those air Jordan finishes get flattened they wait in line. A reminder to bring patience with that mask even exploding at a super center. For ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington. Our thanks to DeVon for that and still ahead here on prime what learning about the phone call the South Dakota attorney general made after he claimed he hit something on a highway. And our planet in climate crisis wild fires hurricanes and broken records we'll take a look by the numbers. But first our post of the day Patti LaBelle Gladys Knight two of the greatest they sat next to reach on the last night might soon hand and belted out hit after hit. And the Internet collectively swooned. Welcome back everyone with apocalyptic. Scenes playing out across the planet fires hurricanes the Arctic melting just to name a few. We to take a look at mother nature's recent rant by the numbers. Of course there are seventy major wildfires burning across the American West Coast killing dozens and turning skies red. And record heat half the planet in Northern Hemisphere just had its warmest summer on record and the globe as a whole. Had its third hottest three month season on record according to no one. In the US at least twenty American cities that had their hottest Summers ever. And then the storm's hurricane Sally now the seventh hurricane this season. And for the first time in almost fifty years and only the second time on record there are at least five tropical cyclones over the Atlantic bolt at the same time. Tropical storm Vicki now over the Atlantic Ocean is the twentieth Atlantic storm this season and it's the earliest we've ever had this many named storms and more fire this one burning through the world's largest wetlands in Brazil a diverse ecosystem spanning about 57000. Miles. Finally two glaciers in an article are now showing signs of rapid deterioration that scientists fear could contribute to rising sea levels. And still so much to get to hear on prime Chinese based tick tock announcing plans to join forces with the US tech giant. But will not be enough to contain concerns from the trump administration that the app poses a security risk. White funding this big gas discovered on that planet could also be a sign of life. And with so many of us stuff working and learning from home. I RY five stronger but first here's a look at some of the trending stories on abcnews.com. It's. From a. Slow moving hurricane Stanley you rapidly independent mind them threatening Louisiana Mississippi and Alabama. Kelly is expected to slammed the Gulf Coast editing category three storm and less than 24 hours. We're trying to portraying the city as fast as we receive the rain. So we're just trying to do the best that we can to prepare our city's board Ely who love rain. Fall in Louisiana coastal and low lying areas racing spread through the landing feet of storm surge. She's usually Lorena storm's slow pace could dump rain every game. There's smoke from the western wildfires is getting worse in the Portland Oregon area. Multnomah County officials are you telling people don't go outside where math. Working indoors or take breaks and drink water. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden is blaming climate change for the years long surge in buyers. Just like California's governor and senators. Fighting in Wilmington Delaware noting it's happening during the corona virus pandemic president trump in Sacramento California getting a briefing on the fire us. You start getting cooler. I was just you just orange. I wish I feel VW. Her I don't think Santa knows. Today history from the first black nominee in a major party to run for governor in Florida and a rising star in the Democratic Party and you Killen came within striking distance of the governor's mansion during a hotly contested race in 28 teens. He lost to Republican Ron Desantis by less than half a percentage point. The 41 year old husband and father was later floated as a possible VP contender and the woman behind the scenes Dylan's life and it was an unraveling in the early hours of march 13 police found him and needs created in this Miami beach hotel room with two other men and a photo and element of compromising position was only for the world to see. Gillen denied ever taking methamphetamine use but checked into rehab facility for treatment of alcoholism and depression. Sitting down and an exclusive interview went Cameron hall rooms talking about the night that changed his life. I believe we're all entitled to mistakes. Natalie we're entitled to those mistakes without having every love there. Respectable redeeming part of our lives and validate you. And I felt light. I loved that I have between my wife and I and we'll lose my family when most important. He. Authenticity is that I've tried certainly to wish. It was all in Washington this morning and I evening's question anymore something else had been assumed about patents. Need to be very honest with you when you didn't ask the question. Obama you put it out there is whether or not identify as gay and the answer is I don't act in a fight escape back to identify as bisexual. And that is something that never shared do publicly before. One day after massive protests and mince calling for the removal of Philip Bruce is president Alexander Lukashenko. He sat down with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko thanked Putin for his support amid the protests Clooney says Russia will extend into economic lifeline and one point five billion dollar state credit loan teller ruse to sit down comes amid fears that Lukashenko might concede to Russian demands for greater integration between the two countries. In exchange for Kremlin support during protests. Following the meeting the Kremlin announced security forces and we're ready to intervene if necessary who pulled back from the corner signaling and felt there would be no reason to deploy the Russian riot police into delta routes. Morning doctor may have found a new dance partner in the army a lot of work is reportedly looking to go to burger you really somber giant worm called. But let's not changing talks Chinese owner turns out it's midnight in Missouri and plus I Microsoft and Wal-Mart provides US operations president truck has demanded the sale or threatens to advance. And there are now signs of possible life on Venus. The telescope's had detected the chemical signature on the bottom line in the atmosphere of Venus and natural gas and a year on earth is only associated with her life but a study in today's journal nature astronomy says it's too soon to say there's definitely like air. Welcome back the mayor of Rochester has fired the city's police chief who had already resigned days earlier this is just the latest fallout from the investigation into the death of Daniel prude. Outrage has been building after video of his deadly encounter with police back in March was released. Today a Rochester mayor said there is a pervasive problem with that city's police department because they view things quote through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve. The mayor is calling on the DOJ to do a thorough review of the department and for the US attorney's office to conduct an investigation. Into possible civil rights and violations. And in Los Angeles a manhunt is now under way after two sheriff's deputies were ambushed and shot. New security footage tonight shows one of those deputies applying a tourniquet to her partner despite suffering injuries of her own. Also caught on tape protestors appearing to taunt those wounded officers. BBC's Matt gotten in has this report. Tonight new security camera footage capturing this female a Lee county sheriff's deputy sharp through the jaw. But tending to her partner himself shot in the forehead protecting him by placing behind that pillar in reviewing for help. I yeah. Yeah. O. Moments earlier a lone gunman approaching their crews are firing multiple times fleeing on foot. The deputy C 31 year old mother of a six year old and a 24 year old man were sworn in only fourteen months ago you were rushed to the hospital where he small group of protesters gathered. Heckling the deputies one protestor lined stream the incident people heard taunting the wounded deputies well. And tension has been high in south LA since sheriff's deputy shot and killed bicycle ist QC on August 31. With nightly protests at the local sheriff station in a statement former Vice President Biden calling the attacks on the deputies. Absolutely unconscionable present trump also way. And I thought so with the team sheriff's deputies to do essentially is a word. Fighting for their lives sort of vicious criminal walked up to their vehicle and shot them at point blank. They see the sheriff tells me that there is a massive manhunt for this suspect. He says they're throwing every available resource that if they've got hundreds of officers up major crimes unit. Homicide unit even the FBI is involved in the border supervisors. Here in LA county he is offering a 100000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest. That as the sheriff also says that he is. Concerned about additional attacks he's telling all of his staff to be. Vigilant they're now telling deputies to double up mill when patrols alone watch your backs watch everything you do you may be able to see. All of the cruisers behind me at the hospital just guarding this hospital so LA right now feels very very. We do see those cruisers indeed Matt thanks so much. The investigation continues into exact happened last Saturday night when south Dakota's attorney general hit and killed someone. The victim's body was discovered the very next morning Jason rounds for the South Dakota AG city was returning from a fund raiser and thought he hit a deer. Officials say he remained at the scene and called 911 the State's Highway Patrol is currently investigating. And we've virtual classrooms and working from home now in full swing and home wind five signals are feeling the need for. Full extra boost and the good news is there are some easy solutions that can make a big difference in your bandwidth. Our banking were only has more. For this California family juggling work and school from home it's been kind of that nightmare and super frustrating the biggest issue. Wi-Fi I'll be talking on his in and Alice Sutton it'll start to be really funny goodness can help welcome to my wife 56 clinic would cook isn't known tricks to improve performance close open applications turn off high definition video and avoid corporate VPN particularly in Europe and zoo are you trying to close Auld attacks in Iraq. So after hearing these limitations it's time to get. I want to do was go to web site called. I asked Kate to tester Wi-Fi speed right thanks to the router and then around the house panel last night even tan she's paint for up to a dig habit that's a and mega bits of bandwidth but in portions of the house she's only getting ten mega bits first tip call her Internet provider to upgrade the modem. How old is among them that you ask. I mean I think only about your three year results. I. Even seems pretty young things have. Excellent new mom arrives in my aunt says it was around twenty to thirty the old modem and then sixty to seventy and it. But the seeds an aid his bedroom are still low. Originally ten mega bits up to about sixty mega bits now. So the next move Alon trying to explain a mesh network there are bunch of little boxes that you plug in around the house and it creates one big network so after -- installs it. And an eight newsroom and in my office it was so much better than it did a virtual. It. We'll take that virtual. High five victory really thank you so much of those helpful tips and when we come back our conversation of the legendary snowboarder concern about the changes he's seen on the mountains. And how he wants us all to step up. For the planet. Nancy if there a massive chunk is breaking off the art six largest remaining ice shelf in Greenland it's about 44 square miles or. Twice the size of. Manhattan. And with so much environmental news today bringing Jeremy Jones he's been named the greatest big mountain snow border on the planet he is also an entrepreneur who are filmmaker and founder of the environmental activist group protect our winters. Thank you so much for joining us Jeremy. Thank you are. Start with your journey into activism in your day job you climb to mountain heights it even helicopters are unable to region and you throw yourself off of them. You said that you scene changes to these mountain ranges over the years what are you seeing up there in and how did it motivate you to take action. Yes so good textile boarding idea regarding these I controlled environment. Reading this know it's critical I was seeing changes and that's known. The coincided with the way scientists were telling. And specifically. We're seeing rain and higher elevations were seen glacier job reduction. Mom and aunt again it coincides with. What the climate scientists have been telling us. Senior advocacy word you say you want to mobilize what you call the outdoor stadium these are the fifty million or so outdoor sports enthusiast used as a potential voting bloc and in your experience to they have common political leanings. We recognize fifty million Americans that are really passionate out orders people and all. There really try and Choo get them understand that this election and men and voting in general we need to vote fer these places that are so special. To us and that now armed they need to be protected and so. We're trying to activate this tricky knowing him voting bloc that traditionally hasn't been the best voters some a lot of its younger people as well. Maybe don't come to bring out the vote like the I'm older voters and I would say it's job. It's definitely diverse. The recorder blocker side if there's ever. Day she it's really hard anyone that spends much time out of sorts not T changed. So there is. Ever an issue that could get people united that traditionally maybe art united. We hope that it is the outdoors than these places that we go up. And in just want to pause for a moment to say we've been looking at some video of you going down the mountains and it's really phenomenal what what you are able to to do. A physically. For those who say. Look climate change doesn't exist. What's your response. Well I don't really it if you are not. If it the world's scientific community. And the teachings of every major. College in the world. Isn't enough for you or your. Except the climate change is happening. Or just looking out the window and seeing their climate change is happening if you live in California or anywhere on the West Coast straight now. I don't have that. That magic you know the words for that Ahmed so protector winners. We really focused on study show that 70%. Of Americans. Do you. Except the science of climate change and so are we can't. Changed these staunch to Myers it's not a good return on our time. And so we really focus on the people that down. That she did it happening in China unite down and and show them the difference between climate champion Adam you know climate and higher and the fact that they and are outdoors. And you've also lobbied congress would kind of reception did you get in Washington and have you or any unlikely allies in this waiter any unexpected roadblocks. So the only starter protect airliners over ten years ago I didn't realize the front lines of bee Capitol Hill but it is really we'd learn that album now though personal choice is important we really need large scale policy change so. We meg all Americans just don't believe for about eight years and down and traditionally. And I'd say the majority of those meetings are we had people that maybe happened ordered we want them Juba we hope to get them. Maybe you know vote for a healthy planet and downs. I'd say behind closed doors it's a much more cordial conversation. And maybe we read on the news and do you see. Especially where this film purple mountains as I went to these rural areas that are really. Tradition you know pretty hard core conservative areas. That don't vote her. The outdoors. There is a much more. Unifying. Conversations going on the navy's that news we're we're in complete. And lastly this week you start a new documentary called purple mountains which will stream online for free what's the message and what impact are you hoping for. So it's my journey to understand why we are so divided up as a country on clean air clean water and a healthy planet and damme. And I have conversations with people then again the traditional ringing I'm groups that don't talk to each other I think we need to. Not be afraid conversations with many people that aren't in archer I'd say calm and my hope is that. People really come together around just back clean air clean water helping plan and vote for leaders. That want that. Jeremy Jones thank you so much for your time I really appreciate it. Thank you. And before we go tonight art image of the day this boy in northeast India pushing his bicycle as a fisherman nearby places his neck in the receding floodwaters. Following a torrential downpour. Another reminder extreme weather is being experienced. Across the globe. And that is our show for this hour be sure to stay tuned ABC news live from more context and analysis of the day's top stories. I'm Wendy Davis thanks so much for streaming with us good night.

