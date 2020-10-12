ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

More
Data collection, surveillance help South Korea keep COVID cases low; Rich countries hoard COVID-19 vaccines; global poor to miss out
50:16 | 12/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:16","description":"Data collection, surveillance help South Korea keep COVID cases low; Rich countries hoard COVID-19 vaccines; global poor to miss out","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74640777","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 9, 2020","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-december-2020-74640777"}