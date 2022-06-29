ABC News Live: Queen makes final trip to Buckingham Palace

Royal watchers lined the streets of London to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse en route to Buckingham Palace. Kyra Phillips and ABC News royal contributor Andrew Morton report.

