ABC News Live: Russia’s military intensifying assault on Kyiv

Plus, more evacuations are underway in the bombarded port city of Mariupol as local officials say about 2,000 civilian vehicles have managed to leave.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live