Taliban militants have seized Afghanistan's second biggest city as the by the administration send tens of thousands of troops. The emergency evacuation of the US embassy. In one week the Taliban has taken at least fifteen provincial capitals now there's growing fear that the country's capital involved in weeks. Overnight the FDA authorized booster shots for immune compromised people now let's CDC advisory panel is set to meet today as cases across the country had the highest one day total since January physicist. Mississippi's hospital system is on the brink of collapse and Florida and Texas. Are now accounting for nearly 40%. Of new hospital admissions. Plus the big announcement from Jamie spears Britney father says he is willing to step down as conservator at her estate. But what will that happen and what happens next we have the latest on what's next and Britney Spears is cancer readership. Battle. But we begin with the FDA authorizing booster shots from you know compromise people. Now it CDC panel is set to meet today to make its final recommendation. As hospitals around the country reach their breaking point Ellwood Lopez is in Jackson Mississippi. For their converting a parking garage into a field hospital. Overnight a major step from the FDA's authorizing booster shots from you know compromise people. A third shock authorized for flying is there any manager and up for added immunity. The FT seeing other fully vaccinated individuals. Are adequately protects it now with CDC advisory panel said to me this morning and make a recommendation to director will Lynn ski. What has the power to green like the shots. Polanski seeing this first go ahead it would apply to specific group of immune compromised people like those who have had organ transplants for cancer. They very strong. It made it to be bringing the questions now growing about windows shots could role well for the rest of the country. As the US is seen more than 130000. New case it's. Hi is single B total since January. Nearly 80000 Americans now hospitalized. Mississippi's hospital system on the brink of collapse forced to turn discord rocks into a field hospital for Corbett patients. It's normally something that you only see and disaster war zones feel like we're beyond that that's weird thing. This says the crisis spreads across the sell. Florida and Texas now accounting for nearly 40%. Of the country's new hospitalizations. North Texas I did pediatric icu beds. Across the country doctors sounding meal bar as more children like twelve year old Brody Barnett are landing in the hospital with a virus. In our kids a bit later years. An hour it. The jet. And hospital officials tell me there's already a waiting list for patients from other hospitals to come here though first ones are expected this morning. I am right Alan look those thank you. And Mississippi has seen a 122%. Increase in hospitalizations in the past fourteen days. And an average of 2867. Covad cases per day according to the HHS. According to the CDC only 45% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated. Vice chancellor for health affairs to University of Mississippi Medical Center doctor Len Woodward. Is here with more on the stock to what we're thanks for being here announcer really busy time. The governor has just extended a state of emergency that was initially set to expire this week so how bad is it their right now what are you seeing. The situation in Mississippi is theory serious and it is theory in TX. I just like your seat around the country we're seeing every day our case numbers increased order breaking records are records she wanted to write. The hospitals Opel and U ads are full. We are deploying a field hospital into the parking garage and expect to take patients into that facility this morning. So it is at the Erie Syria in inch yes situation here in the state. How does Mississippi come back from this and how much does the vaccination rate you think need to rise for cases in hospitalizations to start to decrease again. Clearly the way out of this path is far more people to get vaccinated. We had would not if if we had a big breasts in a million people vaccinated today got Witten in our numbers tomorrow or the next day so. The most important thing is for people to get vaccinated second and probably equal to that is to continue to weigh era and I am. Until we get on the other side of this urged. Com we are at a Kuwait. We year we've got you know a little more than a third. Home they for the fully vaccinated portion of the population act eligible. We're at thirty got 36% that people Leonard's we have an older so that tainted urine a group up TN people you know six of them at least are not. Backs Nate it so we got at least double that. Any it's it is a challenge. But but that the this disaster that we're in right you know it's vaccination. Now according to Mississippi's department of health more than 4000 students in the state are quarantining. After being exposed to Kobe didn't just the first few weeks of the school year so. How concerned should parents be about their children right now especially with hospitals there overwhelmed. Parents should be fair read concerned in health care we are extremely concerned. Now what we will see in the coming weeks as kids get into school and they get into sports and all things that all Maurice. I want to be clear that. I believe as well as the other health care leaders in the state that kids need to be in school but we need to. So let's send it out with if it I have four children they're not school age anymore if I had children in school. I would be insistent that they wore. What resource sister in Mississippi hospitals and health care workers there need right now. We need staffed. Probably our biggest pain boy is. All types of staff especially nursing staff. In a number of facilities their bits that are available but they are and staff so they are not usable. We need to staff the staff that we have are warned. They are extremely. Well. The teach from this last eighteen months of the Payton did make that we have been living yet we don't feel why we have cull. From. From their kids to Mahan had occurred over the last year we are still seeing patients who couldn't care all. Well in the earlier part of being an extra before we had a chance to catch. This news delta wave dealt a search has hit and yet here we are idea in a crisis situation. Doctor Glenn Woodward we appreciate your time today and your work thank you. Bank you'd. And Afghanistan's second largest city of Kandahar fell overnight as the Taliban closes in on the capital of Kabul. Now the by the administration is sending more troops in to get Americans out just two and a half weeks before the scheduled withdrawal of all US troops. Senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest. This morning Afghanistan. Reeling as around 3000 US troops set to deploy back into Afghanistan. To help an emergency evacuation of some embassy staff and others out of Kabul. As the Taliban's grip around the country titans would vote to 3500. Troops to be stationed in Kuwait on stand by. Officials refusing to cold the deployment of combat mission all an evacuation our job higher now with this additional plus up. Is to help facilitate the safe movement. Of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan this is the Taliban take. He southern stronghold overnight. The country's second largest city of Kandahar fell after had been pointing the government releasing video of some of the clashes. And the key southern city of last the gum was toppled this morning. In just one week they've taken at least fifth. Jeanne provincial capitals including most of its major cities this video released by the Taliban purport to show the forces taking key strategic sites. One shows fighters at police headquarters in had rats. The country's third largest city the group also overtaking Gaffney the key location on the route to Kabul. Most Afghan forces being Oprah run under surrendering or defecting some fear the Taliban could take the country's capital in just weeks. Possibly by the twentieth anniversary of the September the eleventh terrorist attacks. Who more than possibly tell us that when he end zone on. This moo. This is Grand Prix when he ending up being gracious fit those who stand to lose the most do women of Afghanistan. A generation of Gilles who grew up with access to education and rides now faithful to Taliban will once again. Take all the vast away. Yeah I know that everything that they know. But not so black and stricken teen years is the burger chattering. Should the top among. Our. And in panel joins me live now for more honest Ian. The Taliban have seized three more major cities in just 24 hours how is this happening so quickly. Yeah I mean tat this has given 24 hours when you and I last spoke I mean that the pace of events is who will direct. It's hard to get your head ground quiet how fast it's happening. And the meaning of its old because every single hour it seems things just continue. To get were sadly looks like the Afghan army clearly just crumbled as was always the fear that they didn't have the stomach for the fight. The small hardcore elements who were prepared to stand them fight would just not enough against the resilience of the Taliban. You know that the town of on the boys ready being being ready to fight and die for their country Taliban commanders has said. If we die its victory if we win its victory while. Good luck trying to fight that it it's almost impossible and now can gospel and classic gospel and seems to me they're now and he really to make decisions left. Mazar. As many composed of different ethnic group and they traditionally held out. But how much longer and then Kabul yet Americans and now plan to evacuate. Almost all of that their NC staff the British Canadians. But during the same and Afghans aren't stupid they can see the news headlines just like you and I count the writings on the war and you and you can get outs should now. Now how much time do you think those people have to get out how much send US troops have to try to get them out safely. And what happens if Koppel does fall to the Taliban. The army puts great questions. These almost impossible to answer how much time nobody could have predicted the pace of the Taliban advance. I mean given the current trajectory of events you would think it's a master days before there at the gates of Kabul. They took gas and they which is a city that lies just eighteen miles to the south. Kabul guest today but they'll already control. A district between ghastly and Kabul so a place of of these visited with the tenth mountain division US. Military before that's now been in the hands of Taliban for a long time. So they could be that very quickly my own view my guess is that they won't wanna take on the American military in that way they've had. Everything go that way because it didn't attack the US military as they withdrew from the country. So so I don't think that will happen. August 31 is a deadline for that withdrawal to be completed and you've got to assume that after that all bets are Rolf. Either the government surrenders tries to cut some kind of final deal. All the Taliban just take over the whole country and if they do for the people of Afghanistan. It just go back at least twenty years for the women and the gills of Afghanistan. Is get him back to century. And in need it's in less than a month were going to be marking twenty years since 9/11. If Afghanistan falls entirely under Taliban control how does that affect our safety here at home. Yeah and look I do I absolutely understand. Lana the mothers and fathers of the men and women who serve say enough it's twenty years our sons and told to shouldn't be in harm's way anymore. Bull walks legal rights and that's when he year anniversaries coming up. I'm the 9/11 attacks were conceived and planned in Afghanistan. What we're now seeing. As the Taliban sweep forward to is the re creation of vast and governed spaces in the town abandoned operates home just on the road. Operate with al-Qaeda. How they'll break. Ice is also in the country other terrorist groups a rules say that. And there is a real danger that there's hung governed spaces ripped the heads of the British military to currently serving head of the priest nutri the equivalent the chairman of the joint chase. Just this week warned that if if Afghanistan fractures there's a risk that extremism. And terrorism returns and that of Kohl's will pose a risk. Not just of the country the potentially to the region there is it today severe risk that they're becomes a whole but of extremism once again. And we know when did being anywhere else in the region nobody even in any of the neighboring countries because we didn't cut any kind of deals. We all hundreds and hundreds of miles away nor could she took that what happens on the ground. Has just disappeared. Is his Joseph Biden cycle moment I think the comparisons off are from veteran unfortunate. But will he be remembered for having made a disastrous decision I think the risks of very very high. Right senior part. Correspondent in Italian thank you. And as you mentioned the situation in Afghanistan is a major challenge for the Biden administration. The promise of troop withdrawal started with president trumpet and early July here's how president biting defended his decision. To deliver on that promise and pull US troops out of the country. By the end of office. Likelihood there's going to be. Fatale bond overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely. Now the Taliban is advancing much faster than a president predicted but he maintains the Afghan people have got to fight for themselves. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest good morning Stephanie. Diane good morning the administration at this point denies that they were caught off guard by the Taliban's swift advances but it was just. A little more than a month ago when president Biden said the Taliban. Overtaken the entire country was highly unlikely but today the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is proving. Well it's not the reality. President bite and avoided questions on this yesterday but we're told that behind the scenes he did meet with key advisors before signing off on that decision. To send US troops back to Afghanistan to help evacuate the US embassy. One official tells a BC the Taliban gaining ground and putting pressure on major Afghan cities was a significant factor. The top Republican in the senate Mitch McConnell who has previously opposed removing troops from Afghanistan. Let me Biden's decision overnight saying the president's strategy has turned the situation into a global emergency. And the cost and ramifications we'll Ethel calls the world. McConnell was also critical of former president Trump's plan to remove troops from Afghanistan. And this week I asked the president invited if the Taliban's swift advances which Haines his draw down plan he said no. But the Afghan seemed to fight for their nation but that the US will remain committed to supporting Afghan forces with food and funds Diane. All right Stephanie Ramos the White House thank you. An earlier on GMA former State Department official and ABC news contributor colonel Steve again your talked about what he's watching out for image in Afghanistan let's listen. In this administration is saying this is not in evacuation. But is that really what we're looking at a. Michael I think that the administration not cannot be surprised that Afghanistan is falling but they're certainly shocked at how quickly it's falling and so. That's why you're seeing this rapid buildup of military force to get enough people in. To make sure that if Kabul eventually cut collapses the will be able to get all US citizens all US troops and diplomats out. So surprising that no shocking yes. And with the Taliban's surging. Yet thousands of US troops who were moving and it seems like a pretty Dicey situation that's going on what on the wrist here. They it is very Dicey the risks are that dead Kabul actually collapses so the administration had hoped that the Afghan government would be able to defend itself. At least in some parts of the country but as the country continues does collapse that's after city after city surrenders to the Taliban. The next siege will be the siege of Kabul. And the administration certainly has the idea that they don't want another Tehran they don't want another Ben Ghazi where they actually see the US embassy. Overrun and US citizens either captured or kill. It definitely don't want that fit in over a month ago for them by the sort of a highly unlikely the Taliban would overrun everything. Did the administration mr. Joseph the situation. They may have minus judge Michael the effect of the announcement that the US was leaving so candidate Biden and president Biden made it very clear that the US was getting out of Afghanistan seldom. The real shock may have come when it was a definitive. We are leaving. And you think about if you're an Afghan troop out in the field. It's we are government does not have the support of the people. That effect on the morale both the government and the people trying to defend may have been sort of the last straw and precipitated the eventual downfall of. The country and we saw that president Biden didn't respond when a reporter asked if if he is Afghanistan lost. But in European is Afghanistan lost. That Michael will be answered very soon it could be weeks it could be days as Ian points out but the rapid shock. Here of that decline and loss these cities certainly puts the question and play. All right our thanks to Steve tenured for that interview. A coming up Britney Spears' father has agreed to step down as her conservative her. But it means for her ongoing legal battles and the future of her estate when we come back. Welcome back taking a live look at Los Angeles right now a bright and sunny day you're watching ABC news live. Britney Spears' father Jamie has agreed to step down as conserve that are of the singer's estate. It's still not clear when Gil actually step aside but Jamie spears says he should be praised for the job he's done not vilified KV hard time has the latest. Yeah this morning a major victory for Britney Spears in her fight for freedom from her father's control. After thirteen years a stunning reversal. Jamie spears agreeing to step down as conservator of her estate once conditions are met. A court filing for his attorney saying mr. spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conserving air. Britney finally getting what she's begged the court for. After telling a judge she'd been traumatized and demoralized by the conservative ship and wants to sue her father for abuse. In the fall out of that bombshell testimony in late June Jamie refusing to give up control and even with this filing his counsel writing. There are in fact no actual grounds for suspending more removing mr. spears as the conserving or the estate. And it is highly debatable whether a change in conserving or at this time would be miss spears best interest. Matthew Rosen guard spears new lawyer will work with Jamie spears to solidify his replacement Rosen guard telling ABC news it is vindication for Britney. Rosen guard made it clear from day one on the job his top priority was ousting Jamie from the director share of Britain's financial decisions. Less than two weeks ago we pledged. That after thirteen years of the status quo. Mike Berman I would move aggressively. And expeditiously. To file a petition to suspend. And removed James. The former federal prosecutor also outing in a statement we look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of mr. spears and others over the past thirteen years. While he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate. Britney steam is argued Jamie spent more than half a million dollars of his daughter's money in the last year alone on his own PR efforts. Jamie is refuted all claims of any wrong doing as his daughter's conservator. This morning the pop star appearing one step closer to making the movement free Britney take on a whole new meaning. Diane this is not effective immediately and there's no timeline for when Jamie spears steps aside yet. But make no mistake this is a big win for Britney removing genie from his position of power. Is a step forward in this long process of her regaining control of her life. But her council wants to take it a step farther Britney is said she wants to see her dad jail. There is an ongoing investigation in her attorney Matthew Rosen guard telling ABC news he looks forward to taking Jamie spears deposition. As soon as possible. Diane and I get interesting candy hearts out and thank you. And I like to bring in family attorney and former psychologist David Glass for more on this David had her conservative ship hearings. Britney Spears so that she wanted her father removed just conserve or but the timeline of when he'll actually stepped down now. Still isn't clear so what happens now how does this all play out. Oil it's next is that he's probably gonna work with britney's attorney trying to figure out who the professional fight judiciary is gonna come in and take over the estate they're gonna need to transfer financial records need to Deborah need to go over her budget. The investment plan all of that couldn't be done by September 29. When this case comes back to court if all the parties can get along. Why do you think he's agreed to step down now after all this time thirteen years. And I think this situation that I saw often when I was a psychologist. Re happy family member helping out someone who's in need at some point eight get this of their limited. Of taking abuse so for thirteen years Jamie feels like he's done the right thing for Britney brought her out of near bankruptcy. Brought RO submitted. To have. All the complaints have been about him and about how he's doing his job wrong so at some polling every family member gets the point where they throw their hands and say you know what I've done the best I can. Now it's up to you when whoever you choose to go forward I think that's where Jeannie has gotten so. But this isn't me in the conservative or ship itself is over which ultimately is what Britney has said that she wants so what happens next for Brittany now. You're right this is only the the first step. Moving her father Alan of the conservative ship doesn't get rid of the whole conservative ship and that becomes the hard. Problem for Britney and her attorneys. This is. The low hanging fruit. She needs to show that she has regained her capacity that she's no longer suffering from mental illness that she has the good. Cassidy may. And how do you think they're free Britney movement impacted this case they've had an influence obviously and bringing it. Into the spotlight but do you think they've had an influence on some of the legal issues that have happened. The free Brittany movement has had an impact in this case the case has been moving much faster than most cases and probate court did the judge feels compelled to move this along as quickly as possible. I think the second wait at the free Brittany movement has impacted the case is it putting enormous amount of pressure on her father so that he was being lambasted in the press on a daily basis. And that just became too much for and so the free Brittany movement has absolutely had an effect on this case I don't know whether they're going to be able to move forward in terms of her being able to approve our capacity to. Ranked David Glass always good to have you David thank you. Thanks for having me. Coming up you're weakened feel too short well we've got tips to beat the stress and avoid the dreaded Sunday scary is also ahead. A dream come true Major League Baseball made history last night with a blast from the past complete with a Hollywood ending. We'll be right back. Welcome back here's a live look at New York City right now on a very hot and sunny. Friday morning you're watching ABC news live and we are heading into the weekend at that Friday feeling they only last for so long. A linked in studies suggest that the Sunday scary is your at an all time highs. And the pandemic may be making them worse chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has more on what's behind the workweek dread. And what you can do to stay come on Sunday night's. This morning many Americans may be living for the weekend but a new report says the fun and Sunday when lots of us start worrying about the work week ahead. Everyone else. On news that some pain anxiety is known as this Sunday scary is and a new report from Linkedin reveals the scary is are at a all time high the sun is scary. Are eating my joy. Report revealing that 66%. Of professionals say they experienced Sunday scary and 41%. C the pandemic has 'cause them or made them worse. Not an arrogance. Americans. Or western Monday's England's do you like anorexia and recognition that it seems silly and used this Maryland mom of two has a major case of the Sunday scary is shut it in my house takes a look. A little bit like everyone's in morning. Or drinking and what kind of the next eight baker says the last year and a half has made Sunday's more stressful for her family there's a lot more things on my eight TU list every week as far as making sure that. You know when my kids are in slip they cash EP even if they need to my husband when he's going to work. Should be nine on collect numbers in our area. It's. So how can we enter the week Cobb leak things like ninety she. I slowly surely even perhaps the city's needs interests and how. There is usually he feels like anxiety restlessness seniors he shouldn't sell outdoor activity in East Jerusalem and and he friends from home or. Some great tips and it turns out younger Americans we'll let meals and jet exercise 78% of them feel those Sunday scariest. But it really turns out that across the board people are feeling this at all levels I've spoken of founders and CEOs. Executives at some of the biggest companies in the country who feel that anxiety and here's what Dave you. They think about Saturday as a day to accomplish a little something so that Sunday doesn't feel as heavy. And they put something enjoyable even Monday mood lift a conversation and a great breakfast. On Monday morning so they always have something to look forward to at the end of the weekend. Die out. I like that Rebecca Jarvis thanks for that. And Major League Baseball bill did and sure enough the fans came to the so called field of dreams smack in the middle of the corn field. Last night's first game and Daschle Iowa paid tribute to the classic Kevin Costner film with the Yankees and white sexy even emerging from the outfield. Just like the ghosts of ballplayers fast and TJ Holmes has the highlights. And they did. Four islands baseball fans movie fans this was a dream come true. MLB recreated movie magic and an honor of the 1989. Film field of dreams built a replica feel that sits right next to the movie's original diamond. Sitting in the cornfields of dollars through Iowa the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees were there to face off in the league's first ever game in Iowa Kevin Costner even there to have a catch. As is. Just send us. Both teams emerged from the famous corn fields in vintage uniforms 8000 fans were in attendance as the game. Rose to the occasion. After the Yankees slugger Aron judged. And John Carlos standing. Crushed home runs to give the Yankees the lead in the top of the ninth. White Sox shortstop Tim commanders have delivered Hollywood ending could this walk off homer. Am. I. Just coming up when the reform mantle. We're about men who made history tonight. Awesome secondary ticket sites actually say this was the most expensive Major League Baseball regular season game in history. The average ticket price started it at 14100. Dollars but. We enjoyed watching it on TV TJ thanks for that. And that does it for this newscast I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us that are ever ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis we'll see you right back here at the top of the hour until then. Have a great morning.

