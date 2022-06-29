ABC News Live: Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuclear plant

Plus, the latest on the hotly contested race for one of Pennsylvania’s senate seats and a Texas woman speaks out after she was denied vital medical treatment due to the state’s abortion law.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live