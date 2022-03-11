ABC News Live: Ukraine reporting explosions near Kyiv

Plus, tensions rise in Jerusalem after violent clashes erupt between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Florida Gov. DeSantis signs restrictive abortion bill into law.

