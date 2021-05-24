ABC News Live Update: CDC investigating rare heart condition after vaccinations

More
Plus, demonstrators rally on anniversary of George Floyd’s death and the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas holds.
27:23 | 05/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: CDC investigating rare heart condition after vaccinations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:23","description":"Plus, demonstrators rally on anniversary of George Floyd’s death and the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas holds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77872433","title":"ABC News Live Update: CDC investigating rare heart condition after vaccinations ","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-update-cdc-investigating-rare-heart-77872433"}