ABC News Live Update: Last chance for stimulus deal before Election Day?

More
Plus, controversial “Challenge Trials” intentionally expose patients to COVID-19, and Oscar winner Jeff Bridges announced he was diagnosed with Lymphoma.
22:39 | 10/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Last chance for stimulus deal before Election Day?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"22:39","description":"Plus, controversial “Challenge Trials” intentionally expose patients to COVID-19, and Oscar winner Jeff Bridges announced he was diagnosed with Lymphoma.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73715832","title":"ABC News Live Update: Last chance for stimulus deal before Election Day?","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-update-chance-stimulus-deal-election-73715832"}