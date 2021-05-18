Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Confusion over CDC’s new mask guidance

Now Playing: After 17 years, cicadas are back

Now Playing: Melinda, Bill Gates' billion dollar divorce could change kids' inheritance plans

Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear major abortion rights case

Now Playing: Biden backs calls for ceasefire in Middle East

Now Playing: Arrest in kidnapping and murder of Dallas 4-year-old

Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses confusion over CDC's new mask guidance

Now Playing: New York among states dropping mask mandates

Now Playing: President Biden supports Mideast ceasefire

Now Playing: The latest path of the severe weather outbreak in the South

Now Playing: Severe weather outbreak brings flash floods, tornadoes in South

Now Playing: Flooding emergency in Louisiana

Now Playing: The Brood X cicadas are here

Now Playing: Mom of 3 gets real about her postpartum body

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 17, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: The health impact of long work hours

Now Playing: Former ally of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking crimes

Now Playing: Supreme Court will take up Mississippi abortion case