-
Now Playing: Many businesses still unsure how to proceed in the wake of updated CDC guidelines
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden says US making ‘historic progress’ on economic recovery
-
Now Playing: Pastor opens up about transitioning and finding self-acceptance
-
Now Playing: Activists around the country wear orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day
-
Now Playing: ‘That Gay Doctor’ encourages pride in the workplace on TikTok
-
Now Playing: New vaccination sites and incentives across NYC
-
Now Playing: FBI offers reward for help identifying body of boy found near Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: US adds 559,000 jobs in May as businesses try to entice workers
-
Now Playing: A look at the effectiveness of temperature checks
-
Now Playing: Couple at center of real life ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case speak out
-
Now Playing: Northeast hit by severe weather as millions brace for heat wave
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for man who opened fire on car in traffic
-
Now Playing: White House issues new warning in wake of cyber attacks
-
Now Playing: Layoffs fall to lowest levels in more than a year
-
Now Playing: New CDC report shows ‘troubling data’ on hospitalizations of teens
-
Now Playing: Valedictorian takes on new abortion law in viral speech
-
Now Playing: New details about upcoming UFO report
-
Now Playing: President Biden tries to bridge gap on infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather from coast to coast