Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update big news in the race for a vaccine. The Diana has announced trial data shows that its vaccine could be nearly 95%. Effective. Health and human services secretary Allen is our address the news this morning on GMA. Again this morning the sexually immoral or stereo is good news out of vaccines. This is really a historic day. And we hope that because of the Daryn and Pfizer's vaccines which we've already been producing. To have enough by the end of the suffered a vaccination twenty million of our most vulnerable citizens and that's twenty million by the end of December who's gonna get a first. What we're gonna follow the guidance once the full data packages in that word of all the gods of CDC. And they'll look at is it senior citizens in nursing homes is at first responders of health care workers. It'll be wherever it's gonna have the most value according to the data and the science and the recommendations of our expert. Unlike vice chairman Dennis says its vaccine can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures which could be very helpful when it comes to distributing it. The vaccine news comes as US the US rather records one million new cases in just one week. And some cities are reporting that they are on the brink of a testing supply shortage of these states are also weighing new restrictions. And Washington State. In or social gatherings of people from outside the household are prohibited unless guest of quarantined for fourteen days who. Or quarantined for seven days and get a negative test result 48 hours earlier Michigan is shutting down bars and is moving all of the State's high school and online. And college classes rather online yeah. Iota is now a category five hurricane and is the strongest hurricane of the year in the Atlantic Ocean. Take a look at the satellite image of the storm it's expected to hit in Nicaragua and Honduras tonight with quote catastrophic remorse. Iota already has 160. Miles per hour winds the hurricane is heading for the same region that ate it hit just over a week ago. Bringing deadly floods and mudslides. And Dustin Johnson is taking home the coveted green jacket after winning the masters on Sunday it's his first win in Augusta finishing by the strokes clear on an historic 28 under par is Johnson second majors title he's one V 2016 US open. Johnson has very emotional after the when celebrating with his brother Austin who was also his caddie. He says later quote I wouldn't want anyone else there congratulations to both of them. And president elect Joseph. I'd and is urging cautious optimism in reaction to them and Daryn and vaccine news on Twitter I don't called the vaccine candidates high efficacy quote further reason to feel hopeful. But he adds we are still months away until then Americans need to continue to practice social distancing. And mask wearing to get the virus under control push it all president trump mr. refusing to concede the election in tweeting a reminder that the vaccine renovations happened on his watch ABC's Andrew Denver joins me now from more and to doctor strategy compared the transition to passing a baton in erasing you don't wanna stop and then give it to somebody want to keep things moving smoothly. So is any sense. That the White House refusal to share info with Biden's team at this point could affect. Absolutely disillusioned Jobe. Right yet Joseph Biden's chief of staff actually echoed those sentiments saying that it is imperative for his team Joseph Biden seemed to be a part of this process now as we continue to hear encouraging news from vaccine developers sojourner and Pfizer and others now doctor Anthony found she as he said their compared it to a relay race passing in the time basically that the runner if a -- stops it doesn't mean that the race is over just yet and remember this is happening as Kobe nineteen cases continued to hit record highs in parts of the country an entire line for a vaccination. It is important here because it's still around next spring according to health experts when it can be mass distributed and next spring would be added during a president elect Joseph Biden's administration so that is why is Steen says it is so important. To be a part of this process but most all ABC news reporting has said that you know it didn't transition team has not been. It the transition here has not been smooth when it comes in a vaccine when it comes to national security here and a timeline is what's important because again. When that vaccine is ready for mass consumption it will be under president. Biden's administration. But then. President's team continues to wage legal battles over the election where we're starting to see judges even getting frustrated at the lack of evidence in these cases. Where does legal battles stand right now an. How long and that along for. That's the big question is how long how Long Will this happen until the president perhaps concedes that we heard from former president Barack Obama on sixty minutes urging the president to you put the country first and stop these lawsuits and judges are becoming increasingly frustrated one even saying quote come on now is a sort of verbal I rolled to the trump team after hearing one of their claims now for the longest time now Republican lawyers have been complaining that their observers especially in Nevada they're poll observers had not been allowed close enough. To the youth vote counting process but at one point a judge even asked at what point does this get ridiculous these lawsuits here. Of course then they ruled against Republican so a number of these affidavits keeping files. By the trunk team and they are. Immediately been pulled back once they actually get tested. In the courts but these allegations in battles will likely continue here even as they crumble one by 1 just this morning the president again. Falsely claiming that he won the election so the timing here is interest seeing and will the president continue and his team continue with these legal fights as for how long. As the race is so clearly been projected. 44. Joseph Biden. Right into Denver or as in Washington thanks enter. And as the USC's record breaking Kobe numbers Europe is battling a second wave of that sound an amnesty in its international report says things are so bad in Belgium. Nursing homes abandoned thousands of elderly people who died and did not seek hospital treatment for many who were infected. ABC news foreign correspondent James Longman joins me now from London James an eighty spent a lot of time in Belgium what's your reaction to this report given what you saw. There. Yeah hi Diane bulldozer in the first time round which is when this report is dealing wit. Ashley didn't suffer too fondly in health system. From corona virus Solis horrible pictures coming out of a clean strong here in the UK. Very very high death numbers that Belgium's health system seems to survive the own soul what Amnesty International is saying is actually. Back to cash system was whether focus really should have been and actually this is something we've seen. Across Europe a real focus from central governments make sure the hospitals a protected the health system is protected. And a may have been a major oversight. In the caste system and in the elderly cite the amnesty report says between monsoonal October. This year 61 point 3% of all Kobe deaths in Belgium. Took place in nursing times that is astounding says that they went quick enough to implement measures. To protect the residents that and as a result they fail to protect. A human rights we saw this in Britain we saw this actually again in Sweden which there was a lot of talking about talk about how well Sweden had managed to you remain kind of partially opened by the same time keep coated numbers relatively low. And again if this issue around. The caste system thus is the health system. Big big problems and in the camps in Britain for example getting in PP. In time making shall that when. And only person was sick in the hospital they went transferred back to the announcing hi I'm too quickly about may have been what was happening in Belgium certainly what happened here in the UK this. It's probably going to be the first of a number of reports that look at cas systems across Europe. Now and and I'm sure we'll be seeing some for here in the US as well in the coming months but did James overall how is Europe dealing with this second wave are they doing things differently than they did the first time around. Well yes it is the sort nonsense on things are looking a little bit backs. I think offsetting a lot of people had gone away on that summer vacations. They came back to that I'm country they came back to their towns and cities and we soul infection rates skyrocket really across the whole of Europe so. These countries across Europe and basically gone back down into a form of low down there are two separate strategies which I think a working the first is mass testing we've seen that happen in a number of different countries a vacuum honest as. It says the whole country Ulster is coming to do the same at nine million people before the end of the year here in Britain they've trial mass testing in Liverpool is a city in the north. They've seen an infection rate going down from around 500 a 100000 the population to under 300 says that his working a sign of hope but the major. Strategy that seems to working of course is blocked downs Britain is cardinal down sultan and on the fourth. It will finished December 2 but there's a big difference between what Europe is doing in terms of locked down. And the United States the biggest one is and seems to be around schools. Lost in the US number of places and you mentioned Michigan. Going to on line learning Britain France Germany over the countries are making sure the schools stay open house to affects it makes. Shoulda children can continue their educations but it frees up their parents to continue monitoring the economy and is that parents might not be it was good physically into what they can continue working from hug him and this is a strategy that does seem to working across Europe. Restaurants bars clubs gyms all those things are closed in Europe they remain open across a lot of the United States and I think that's where we're seeing divergent Paul's. And possibly the reason why but seeing divergent. Results and a lot of debate here in the US over those topics James as you can imagine and also in Britain specifically we know that prime minister born just Boris Johnson is now quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive cash and Johnson already had a clue that he ended up in the icu for several days and that so how much concern is there that he can get it again. Well as the grates on nine isn't it Diana mean he's called himself as fit as a boats is don't go by most of us expression he says. Over that but he's this is a thing of the prime minister does a lot uses phrases that no one else does and but yes he has said he's fine he says he's self isolating. Home of course home for him is the flats above. The office in ten Downing Street is all because he came into contact with someone on Thursday there's been since tested positive for corona virus. He and the government had a very very tough week all week defiant school board said the number of senior aides sending had to leave ten Downing Street they seemed to want to Al chaos the White House. At Downing Street and he was hoping to have a reset of sorts this week to re launched government strategy and all of loop around the vaccine for instance but not seems to have gone. Slightly down the time there is a Lowell. Of tall around why this happened given that Britain doesn't just told you is in all down should he have been meeting an MP face to face coming into these meetings on zoom. So I mean headline is that the prime minister's fine he has no the moment can. Any and no symptoms whatsoever from Cuddy that he says he's body is busting went on to bodies but because we don't know whether or not you can actually. Get re infecting the trend virus. He is staying I'm. Business of government went told continues that would rule keeping our fingers crossed that this doesn't. They infection a rare re infection rare but possible hoping the prime minister she is safe at home James long men always a pleasure thank you. Thank you learn and with just over a week till Thanksgiving the pandemic is causing many changes in a holiday from how we grocery shot to how many people were looking for some may even be staying home and making their own Thanksgiving meals for the first time she ABC's Becky Worley has the latest on several services. Making holiday cooking and shopping a little easier this year. Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition but grocery shopping for Thanksgiving dinner. During a pandemic. The prediction I would happily get this hot meal kit delivered to your first step for the big. Day and companies are offering Turkey. Dressed send hold its potato size ten in some cases desert blue aprons Thanksgiving feast kit offered all the fixings for 68 people. Grand total 135 dollars cannot mourn the lake Condace Robert recipe Alex our own recipe. Seeing something like me brand and could mean. Hello fresh serves eight to ten people for a 160 dollars also are there different Meola where an airline back where it all a little bit higher and you can do it up pitcher you or you or her. And action pre. And home sheath more of an ala carte option has Turkey for 45 dollars that's for eight to ten people and side options as well. I'll make their green bean casserole talk about tradition believed friend sends us the entire meal to try. Turkey of course pump blog know cornbread. Theirs roasted care rats potatoes and peanuts glazed apple person crumble. Yum and the instructions are straightforward having everything free measured that's gonna save me some time but mail meal kits aren't the only option. Full offering of three food meal for four people. Seventy dollars. I had Neil bundles that range from 55 to eighty dollars. We settling in for them Thanksgiving bird this Jack is grateful for any help she can get them. Yeah. Becky Worley it looks good I'm coming over are actually and staying home shipping prices are member will vary with each service you'll want to check those out and don't forget to look at those deadlines route from the late French today is the last day to place your order and get it by Thanksgiving for hello thrashing or about November 19 and home chef. November 20 our thanks to Becky Worley. For that report now we're all hungry. And the Kennedy here is usually a celebratory time with holidays and gatherings and reminisce saying but this year it might feel a bit harder to celebrate YouTube has already announced that for the first time in a decade each. There'll be no re wind video because quote 20/20 has been different and it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't so. How can we and how should we. Celebrate and find happiness this year joining me now doctor Lori Santos is a professor of psychology a young university who studies. Tracking this doctor thank you so much for being here she. This year so much hardship for some people is it okay did just not prioritize happiness this time around. Yeah we agreed writing when we're dealing with its kind in at nine. Ers and you. That sent. To meet you more important during and there's evidence. You're being in play here and crude in unit option critics things. Critics things like created problems and all. Arenas and so while it. And you're doing 20/20. Kind and warm now. We hunkered down more in the winter months included cases are rising right now in August amid harder so what are your tips for coping drawl of. US. Senators that. Sickened and it's about doing it is means there's in India and one of my feet are used. When no exercise aren't her physical. Or jet. Engine. Anti depression and her reducing. The 1980s. Is sleet or something we all need. And it Alan Moore is. It is sentencing. And would meet or will you rate. CBI. And increase your symptoms and nickel and on you. Another strategy seems cutter and editor in 21. Grad student. When he when he complaining you just mentioned you'd be there to show their highly when he when he ends are back. He's really not and in pre ordered sharply during the time but there are shows that. Need to focus on things and bring us even need us now you in. Your research centers and is little you meet our senior attention on what you're pre well or. Team who yanked. Another great now is social connections and I know we're all age your ceiling went out right now and is nuts in white neo thousands of people it's hard and during I'm social and but research suggests. A connection under no action on reaching Katrina and Alan. Or king our cameras and is in our. These mechanisms are now signing in yellow and that you know and. And with the holidays coming up it may not be able to engage in some of those traditions that we associate with this season so. How do you make the holidays have been with without those things. One things remember is that traditions. On line just bristles at people who weren't I think this in Greece and a little create an and to try out new rituals. Right you know what now is unity action to win. Oprah's in just like you let other people who work. Who you bringing your celebration. You either Lincoln or shorten your celebration you bringing your tradition. Yeah getting Eden is not finally known breast jokes old traditions. Are you try something new design and this is your your to try something under or. And not really on us in Egypt can you can bring should not it is an newly created by and sign on as I'm means you're embracing our ritual isn't suggesting. They develop a new rituals during a time is not only boost me and her co. Right doctor Lori Santos we appreciate your time today thank you. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis posse back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran. For the breakdown.

