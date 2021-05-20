Transcript for ABC News Live Update: More violence in Middle East as a Hamas official predicts cease-fire

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for training with us in today's update Israel defense forces say they targeted key Hamas targets overnight. Do video from the IDF purportedly shows airstrikes hitting Hamas rocket launcher. But pressure is building for an immediate cease fire but president Biden telling Israeli prime minister he expects the country's GD escalate the violence. We have the latest from the Gaza border and the new proposal from US to intervene and the house has voted to establish a commission to investigate a January 6 contraction of the capital. Dozens of Republican congressman joined Democrats in that vote to find their leadership. And former president trapped. The American people expect congress put partisanship aside for the sake of homeland securities and he's plus the latest from Capitol Hill on what it means for the party and what happens next. And let's Princess Diana and disease we're expecting the results of the investigation into that 1995 interview that rocked the royal family. We'll have more on the findings and why this is still impacting the royal family more than 25 years later. But we begin with the new attacks overnight in the Middle East Israel defense forces say their airstrikes hit weapons facilities and other military targets. Including the homes of some senior Hamas officials the IDF released this video what they say it was a strike on a Hamas rocket launcher. Hamas is retaliating with more rocket attacks that also. Predicting a cease fire is coming soon chief national correspondent Matt Godwin has the latest from Israel. This morning after the eleventh straight night of explosions lighting up the skies across the Gaza Strip. Hamas officials predicting a cease fire to come within a day or two and this Hamas official speaking on Lebanese TV. And this morning Hamas continued firing rockets into Israel civilians scouring the cup. Israel's iron dome blocking most of the rockets who put five Hamas rockets making it easy Israel's southern cities to wrote. Destroying homes and turning cars and the fireballs. With more than 250 Palestinians killed and over 70000. Bombed out of their homes. President biting calling for the yesterday rumors rumors who gonna demand Israel's prime minister Netanyahu has consumed or ignored closing he's determined to continue this operation and until its objectives achieved. This neighborhood is where 28 Palestinian families have been threatened with eviction hearing East Jerusalem. Doesn't win the main triggers for the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This vehicle in collateral available when two daughters were pummeled by Israeli police when they tried to cross check point to her home. In this neighborhood interactions filmed on Palestinian TV now whether they can stop me and she showed me the homes that these possible eviction. Nicholas husband's family has lived here since 1948. Atlanta now in dispute on one signed those 28 Palestinian families on the other. Jewish families suing to reclaim property once owned by juveniles it is I think. General McAuliffe she tells me she's not afraid and will never leave her home school. Began at any sense of where we are this is an artillery battery and why I don't you can hear those booms in the distance but there's artillery going out. Rocket fire coming in just a few minutes ago us a lot of artillery and I just a few minutes ago we didn't duck right next to a berm here to seek cover as a siren sounded. I'm and we saw the crisscrossing and those. Israeli interceptors in this guy's hitting the rockets as they landed in conceive. Some of the soldiers sleeping in there. Now what we've seen over the past. Probably 48 hours but certainly over the past 24 hours. It's a lowering in intensity. Of this conflict about early this morning for the first time nonexistent company began there was an eight hour span of time when there were no rockets fired at Israel from problem guys up and over the past 48 hours and mountain Israeli airstrikes they still haven't been intensely still haven't killed people among them civilians live there has been a lowering of intensity there are many fewer casualties certainly since the weekend when it was up thirty or forty people killed in a day can reverse time and Hamas official calling publicly owned Lebanese TV saying that he expects a cease fire him over the next day we're assuming maybe more. Now I've been covering this complex. The underdog for the past twenty years since. In 2000. And typically before there is a cease fire there's this crescendo firepower both sides are trying to score as many political points as possible before time runs out an air force injury this season are that is something that we can still seek him out. Over the next several days it while it may be winding down but I don't think this conflict isn't quite over again Diane there. I have not gotten an Israel Stacey snapped thanks. And this morning we're learning that senator Bernie Sanders has jocular resolution of disapproval in an attempt to halt a 735. Million dollar arms sale to Israel. The resolution only needs a simple majority in the senate senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce is at the white house with more on the message from the Biden administration today Mary good morning. Good morning Diane while president Biden is significantly upping the pressure to reach a diplomatic solution in the Middle East. And soon issuing this stern demand to Israeli prime minister Netanyahu saying in a phone call. That he quote expects a significant. On the past to a cease fire now president Biden has been very cautious. In how he's navigated this over the last several days he's been hesitant. To publicly challenge Israel but the message here is very clear. If Israel stretches out this conflict much further it risks losing support from the US their top ally now while this does mark a significant shift in tone. Here from the White House officials here are not saying how they define significant. Or what happens if Netanyahu fails to meet its immediate demand Diane. Neighbors thank you and back on Capitol Hill the senate is set to take of a bill establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate a January 6 siege on the capital. That bill passed on a bipartisan vote in the house last night but its state in this and it is unclear after Republican leaders came out against it. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott as a latest. The beavers overnight a bipartisan review good GOP leadership dirty five Republicans breaking rains hit that objection a motion to reconsider its latest round table. Looming would Democrats on a plan to launch an independent commission looking into January 6 at. From the capital for the majority of Republicans still voting against Dick. And a fiery speech on the house Delaware congressman Tim Ryan calling it a slap in the police officers across. The US we have people scaling the capital including the capitol police Whipple might some process. And we can't get bipartisan ship. A task that happened in this country and we need true political party. There are both eleven and reality and you anyone album cinema. Are all clear what new structure or additional investigation yet another commission. Could actually lay on problem resisting efforts rob law enforcement. And congress. The bipartisan negotiations were ongoing for months. Republican congressman John tackle leading the charge for his party the American people expect congress put partisanship aside for the sake of our homeland security and Democrats caved to Republican demands. The ten member panel evenly split between both parties would bipartisan agreement for subpoenas and some have suggested leader McCarthy who called Donald Trump during the capital scenes and -- the president to tell his supporters to go home could be hold contests of white House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying Republicans are trying to turn their backs on the truth. You have to ask them what they're afraid of you have to ask them but it sounds like they're afraid of the truth. And that's the most unfortunate but hopefully they'll get used to the idea that the American people want us to find the troops. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that if Republicans continued to block this legislation that Democrats would be taking matters into their own hands. To investigate what happened here on January 6 over in the senate Democrats who need the support at least ten Republicans in order to get this legislation passed. And so far only a handful of Republicans have told us that they are open to the idea. Diane. Current Rachel Scott thanks for that. And here's or watching in Washington today at 1:15 eastern First Lady Jill Biden and doctor and thinks algae are scheduled to visit the vaccination clinic. A children's national hospital. At 2 eastern president Joseph Biden is set aside in the cove in nineteen hate crimes act into law. In response to the rise in violence against Asian Americans the senate passed the bill yesterday in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. We'll bring you that you live when it. And at 3 eastern speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to meet South Korean president moon jet in my head of a bipartisan leadership needed. At Louisiana State troopers are now facing a civil rights investigation into the death of Ronald green. Newly released body cam footage shows green's 2019 encounter with police before he died in police custody. Our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest. Real estate troopers under intense scrutiny over 2019. Traffic incidents. They claim resulted in the high speed chase bubble screen here pleading with troopers can video from police body camera footage. Obtained by the Associated Press. Green only 49 died that night. And questions are mounting about whether his case involved excessive force. Include 46 minute video he seems to save the coaching. Tourists are we do we can't just maintain or any. And I I'm. It's so critical it's so racial police initially said the green died from injuries after crashing into a tree but an audio obtained by ABC news. One of the officers involved and then suggesting a different school. The corner reported green's death as accidental the result of a heart attack Louisiana state police are declining to comment citing an ongoing civil rights investigation. They're calling the release of this video unauthorized. Diane. I Pierre Thomas thank you and now some good news on the pandemic the CDC says we will see a decline in column in nineteen cases in the next month. Right now 125. Million Americans are fully vaccinated which Johnson is in White Plains, New York with more on what that means quick good morning. Diane good morning to you the CDC is now predicting that new cases hospitalizations and deaths. We'll all likely. Cases are down by more than 10% and 39 states. But across the country the battle over masks is heating up especially with many children still unvaccinated. Overnight in Palm Beach, Florida more than a hundred people signed up to speak at a school district meeting. Many parents demanding to know why they're kids still have to mask up in class and during recess. In Utah yesterday the state house passed a ban on mask rules in schools. And on Capitol Hill Wednesday doctor Rochelle we'll lesbian was pressed by lawmakers on the new mass guidance from the CBC. She insisted that those decisions should be made at the local level or recommended that schools stay the course and not change anything for this school year. This morning six states still have indoor mask rules in place before of them are already making plans to change the requirements in the next month. Diane. All right wood Johnson thank you. At least four people have died from heavy rains and flash floods in the south the storm is stretching from Mississippi. To Texas were garbage Christie's on nearly a foot of rain in just twelve hours. Rob Marciano has more. Overnight in Arkansas rising floodwaters trapping residents and drivers just southwest of Little Rock. Crews rushing in to evacuate at least a dozen stranded softball. Are never safe. And Houston Texas drivers dangerously inching along this thought it highway. High water sweeping away this car and fierce winds uprooting this tree dumping it right into a home. It Louisiana on the banks of this river overflowing cars and trailers submerged widespread flooding covering this entire neighborhood. As residents wade through knee deep water salvaging what's left behind. The back to back storms pummeling several states for days leaving at least four people dead in the Fleming's aftermath including. One in Baton Rouge found in a submerged car. That's thanks to rob Marciano for that report. And it results of the investigation into princess Diana's controversial 1995. Incher do you have been released. Concerns and surface as to whether the princess was duped into doing that interview but we're learning this morning when we come back. Plus a 65 year old woman who was brutally attacked while bystanders stood by his now telling her story. Here what she has to say and the latest on her case after the break. The BBC is issuing an apology this morning for 1995. Interview of Princess Diana. The interview conducted by Martin Bashir and the BBC show panorama. Came under investigation after concerns surfaced last year over how they sure landed the interview and whether or not the princess was duped into doing it. ABC news contributors Victoria Murphy is here. With more on all of this Victoria good morning sweet I know we just got the results of this investigation I know you're still reading through but from what you can tell so far. What are we learning what are they find. Good morning gets his much anticipated your pool has kind of day you'll Tyson has been tossed the leading this investigation is scenes from agencies and fun he has identified Canadian failings in bank must condition and the BBC contacts to BBC saying to accept the findings in the all and it's made excellent unconditional apology that Chapman has saying that blacks and acceptable say he has the sound wall was an ashtray it was not in. Bashing commissioned at stake I'm statements and chained themselves spends. In the school essays by showing him the statements by chance to see him signing jays seemed to arranged a meeting with Diana. Princess of while the colts next she got into being and its walls and preach. Also CDC guidelines under the crisis that is secure and the into the youth shall shall is what audiences how it right she expects and green and we are really no reports it's going to take some times you less true I think the full findings on this night giving us a break its insights into what has been content to eighty very damning findings from great passion and school babysitting. So the scope of this of that investigation what exactly. Were they looking out was the idea here was Diana deceived into doing this interview or deceived into giving up. This information. Yes it doesn't just say the Indus station reading kind of had three key components to pull it wants to investigate parity com. What happens had to ask. How must understand aids in the run she securing Barack huge and markings and he and his behavior what he did candles and the BBC. And secondly it was she you try to make an assessment owner. Whether or not so what extent these. Actions that she Diana's decision TTP into the eighth and I think you're people who feel that it doesn't reach heat and companion that. Because of closed this interview was so dramatic consent landmarks and kind of making an assessment Arabs to what extent she was influence seemed to do it based on the information that she has. And finally CSX DB DC's an independent investigation. In scene the in speed and how it was obtained retreat house in 1996. And Anna Benson has described that into the white wash she is accused under the north seeking out all the intonation of speaking just to be sham and this article has dealt with. How this investigation was conducted in maiden assassins or mask. And if you could Victoria for contacts just and pink picture of how big this interview. Was because it really rocked the royal family at a time that royals really said nothing. To the press so so. Why was this interview such a big deal at the time and why has it impacts the aids impact blasted. Timing is right it was such a huge interest you at the time and it stills holds about today is one of the mace the landmark maintenance and consist and it's Dyson and landmark agreement in history was absent he explains that millions of people. Around the weld wants to send. Italy the new tax is Diana read each tends to offer up. His revelations that chief as additional intonation that provides a different context. In which she tries to jail and a lot of people I think feel it is very close and that that is a stock based direct collision that the narrative in the context around it seems to be because it was thanks they say it is pretty and just. People in. Do you feel that they sings do you really changed the course of history you know it was immediately on the dash and gave that interview that the queen re tired tauzin Austin's UC controls to seek an at intervals as desirous. And then and embrace sound has felt very clean very funny and you very much on Herat and. ABC news contributor Victoria Murphy thank you. And an Asian American woman who survived an assault and broad daylight is not telling her story. The attack is being prosecuted as a hate crime the survivor spoke with juju Chang about how she's healing and her message for her attacker take a look. This morning the woman who survived is horrifying attacked an enraged the nation speaking out for the first time. There's so many victims that the couple had been heard from movie they're stories you know. And then they need could be employees. The beating of 65 year old Vilma carried caught on surveillance video now a symbol of anti Asian hate. The Filipino American was strolling to church Easter week when out of nowhere man kicks goma knocking her down stomping on her face repeatedly. And then the seemingly callous inaction of bystanders. Who watch it all unfold and close the tour. I saw text from my mom that's I'd call me had been attacked. And as. I mean. I turn to my wife and I was like. Why did. Her daughter Elizabeth rushing to the hospital. Her mom suffering from a broken pelvis and head wounds he didn't occur to Elizabeth that it was racially motivated. Until she saw the video and I remember just screaming. That's my mom that's my mom and I I had to get out from the sofa because I felt I couldn't breathe. The suspect a homeless man reportedly with a history of mental illness a rested on hate crime charges he pled not guilty. Bail set at 500000 dollars cash this vicious attack just one in an alarming spike in crimes against Asian Americans nationwide. Police reports rose more than 260%. Over the past year throughout the pandemic. It's not easy to get hate crimes charges but Vilma told police she heard the attackers loud and clear afternoon. Beijing and you don't belong here. Was the gist of what he gets. Before the attack. Yilmaz daughter now turning those words into a rallying cry. They AP five alone sharing Asian American stories of resilience. Almost two months later bill is still walking with a walker. Grateful for the outpouring love. I would like who would out of all of them thank you for my high because. It's just hard for me and this scene helping me in my company you know. He sicken me and he blew her. But it meant any emotion and he. I'm not there yet it and she finally made it to church full of prayers even for someone unexpected. My and that. I prayed for him because I felt he needed for. Prayers wine eat pray for your tanker because there's only eighteen I could do for him. And hoped that police threw me. Heat before who or he finds him right. Medicine whatever we needed. The dormant in the video were fired but their union told us they did assist the victim in flagged down police as shown in a longer version of their building camera footage. No woman's daughter told me she never knew how strong her mom was until now and while they both see the importance of seeking justice especially those hate crime charges. Vilma is now literally fighting heats with Clough. Our juju Chang thanks for that interview. And a massive drought. Is ravaging Mexico leading to water shortages for millions of people across the country but in one Mexican town this crisis led to a breathtaking discovery. We've got a closer look. Plus LeBron James has done it again and Laura on that had to show. Helping the lakers. Big win against Golden State last night stay with us. Welcome back a nineteenth century church in Mexico is appearing to rise from under water. But what makes for stunning new that phenomenon is actually the result have been demonstrating drought exacerbated by climate change. Ginger Z is there and want to hoddle Mexico. With more. And the church of the virgin until lyrics built neck in the 1898. But more than four decades ago flooding along with tiny town of Belden borrow my damn that was held to make his presence like. That can't balance buddy act there is still some people that tell us about experiences that they have slid to that happened in this church because they were baptized authority received a religious ceremony that it is important symbol within the culture that we had here in one of Bothell. And now as an epic drought ravaged his Mexico through the church is rising from the deep. It really is unbelievable to imagine water covering that hurts but it 130 hearings. It wasn't until ten years ago that this will love charity started making regular appearances in the dry season. And not until last year when the water level was alone in. Woman through the turns some common ground for the first time in more than four decades. National Geographic Explorer in Ricky London tells an a water crisis what happens when the city of 22 million people runs out of water you can flush the toilet you can't do anything out. Schools closed because water many reservoirs that Mexico are at their lowest historic points here you can see clearly where the water wouldn't be at the tree line there represents it. And just how far this lake is a way. And it's not just here to Mexico in the western United States. We're at the point where developing in what could be the worst drought in more than a thousand years and Tony Tony study shows a mega drought that's the prolonged drought lasting at least twenty years. Is emerging right now in the western United States and northern Mexico. Today the drop them are experiencing is partly bad luck but it's also partly because of human caused warming and because of those warmer temperatures. This drought that would just be kind of data is instead mega drought that. Any impacts are already dire this size of fires in any given year is increased by over 11100%. Lou the in Mexico and up close look can be immaculate image of drought. What we're going through Mexico is actually the same as what people are going through eating though western United States we've reached the point has humanity that. These kinds of problems like drugs they can't be isolated so the problem is shared and I hope that the solution will be shared his love. Yeah incredible sight there ginger thank you. And a few more things should know before you go groundbreaking comedian and writer Paul Mooney has died. His publicist says he passed away from a heart attack yesterday morning at his home in Oakland. Foudy was known for speaking his mind on issues of race and paving the way for generations of black comedians. But he may be best known for his decades long writing partnership would Richard Pryor. He wrote the Saturday Night Live sketch where Chevy Chase interviews prior for a job the idea based on monies own experience being scrutinized by the show's executives. Tributes are now pouring in on social media. Director David do Renee writes she's and he spoke freely and carelessly about feelings and experiences others find difficult to express. May he be truly free now west sir Paul Mooney was 79. And there were some serious drama and the NBA's play in tournament overnight when LeBron James. And the lakers took on step curry and the warriors bullet in the game LeBron took a hard foul getting poked in the eye but that did not stop them from mailing. Hill on dreamliner to win the game. 1032100. The lakers now head to the play I was looking to repeat as NBA champions. And Leno is debuting its first ever LG BT QY eight plus set titled everyone is awesome. It features eleven new figures he's representing a color of the rainbow and sporting a unique hairstyle. The designer said he wanted to create a model that symbolizes an exclusivity and celebrate everyone no matter how they identified. Who they love. The senate goes on sale June 1 ticket pride month. And that doesn't this ABC news live update I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as you for you all day with the latest news Texans. We'll see you right back you're 11 AM eastern. With a new updates. Sixties.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.