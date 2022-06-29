ABC News Live: Weapon at scene of Abe shooting described as handmade shotgun

Plus, the Labor Department released its latest jobs report amid concerns over a possible recession, and WNBA star Brittney Griner said she’s guilty and could face 10 years in Russian penal colony.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live