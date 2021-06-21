-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules on college athlete compensation
-
Now Playing: Flights canceled over staffing, maintenance issues
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions brace for severe weather across the country
-
Now Playing: Growing concerns over Delta variant
-
Now Playing: Severe storms strike South and Midwest
-
Now Playing: Emotional sign-off for retiring police officer
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Chris Pratt moments for his birthday
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of flights canceled amid staffing crunch
-
Now Playing: Health experts warn about coronavirus Delta variant
-
Now Playing: Teen attacked by a bear while asleep
-
Now Playing: Claudette leaves death and destruction
-
Now Playing: Teen attacked by bear while sleeping in hammock
-
Now Playing: US keeps close eye on Iran after new president comes to power
-
Now Playing: NYPD search for man who opened fire on Bronx children
-
Now Playing: Madison Square Garden hosts first concert since pandemic began
-
Now Playing: 10 killed in Alabama hydroplaning crash
-
Now Playing: Severe weather strikes the Midwest and is heading towards the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Juneteenth celebration marred by gun violence in California