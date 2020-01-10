Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Acropolis gets new lights
It's.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:37","description":"Greece unveiled a new lighting system for the iconic Acropolis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73369982","title":"Acropolis gets new lights","url":"/International/video/acropolis-lights-73369982"}