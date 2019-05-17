Transcript for Activist in India reacts to Taiwan legalizing same-sex marriage

Much like what happened with either in the united deepen Aziz and a section 377 when you know you saw within weeks of that judgment. Countries like Singapore on the knees oh and using that as a new bench mocked. Have similar movements in that country's I think dive on what they've done is an absentee incredibly I think the seven in die and you benchmark in terms of how we move to its equally night sequence citizenship. I think it's biased society values and the means changing that isn't momentum process and I think that's a process that requires. Follow interventions than just a change in the need to landscape we're talking about interventions in the feed of education with government intervention in the feet of pharmacy. But don't mean dimensions in the feet of HI. And I think a lot of these would take that step forward.

