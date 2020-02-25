Now Playing: Torrential rain and flooding in Bolivia lead to homes collapsing

Now Playing: Activists rescue humpback whale caught in illegal fishing nets

Now Playing: Coronavirus, Trump in India, Carnival of Binche: World in Photos, Feb. 25

Now Playing: Former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

Now Playing: Coronavirus could turn into global pandemic, officials say

Now Playing: The fight against the new coronavirus

Now Playing: Day 2 of the President’s trip to India

Now Playing: Trump receives big welcome in India

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 24, 2020

Now Playing: Deaths related to coronavirus have risen to more than 2,500 in China

Now Playing: Coronavirus cases suddenly spike in different parts of the world

Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Now Playing: Dow has worst day in 2 years amid coronavirus fears

Now Playing: Covid-19 cases climb to 53 in the US

Now Playing: Trump visits India, protests in Chile, coronavirus: World in Photos, Feb. 24, 2020

Now Playing: Car drives into parade in Germany, injuring several

Now Playing: Julian Assange appears in London court fighting extradition to US

Now Playing: Man kayaks through flooded backyard as dogs swim alongside

Now Playing: Sydney Airport celebrates Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras with rainbow walkway