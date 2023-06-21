Additional deepwater equipment being sent for Titan sub search

Horizon Maritime, the company that owns the Polar Prince which took the OceanGate Titan capsule to sea, is sending the Horizion Arctic to bring additional deepwater equipment for the search.

June 21, 2023

