Adorable twin pandas get new sleeping quarters

More
The baby pandas outgrew their old sleeping quarters in Zoo Berlin.
1:21 | 10/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adorable twin pandas get new sleeping quarters
The. A. Than. It Abreu. A I. Move. Small. And in. The. And they. A the old. A the on along. And law. Or. A. And or a. And I move. The the. All.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"The baby pandas outgrew their old sleeping quarters in Zoo Berlin. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66526798","title":"Adorable twin pandas get new sleeping quarters","url":"/International/video/adorable-twin-pandas-sleeping-quarters-66526798"}