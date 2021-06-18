24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Afghan drone strike that killed 10 civilians was 'a mistake': Pentagon

Gen. Frank McKenzie says he is &ldquo;fully responsible&rdquo; for the mistake, which is &ldquo;unlikely&rdquo; to have killed anyone affiliated with ISIS-K.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live