African elephants closer to extinction than ever before

More
The African forest elephant and the African savanna elephant are now listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.
1:00 | 03/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for African elephants closer to extinction than ever before
It. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The African forest elephant and the African savanna elephant are now listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76691393","title":"African elephants closer to extinction than ever before","url":"/International/video/african-elephants-closer-extinction-76691393"}