Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for African elephants closer to extinction than ever before
It. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:00","description":"The African forest elephant and the African savanna elephant are now listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76691393","title":"African elephants closer to extinction than ever before","url":"/International/video/african-elephants-closer-extinction-76691393"}