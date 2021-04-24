Alexei Navalny plans to end hunger strike

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who said he'll follow his doctor’s recommendations to end his weeks-long hunger strike while in a Russian prison.
