Transcript for Alleged NZ mosque shooter pleads not guilty

New this morning the man charged with killing 51 people in the New Zealand mosque attacks pleaded not guilty to terrorism and murder charges. Gracechurch courtroom was packed with eighty survivors and victims' relatives of the march 15 shooting alleged gunman appeared through a video link from a maximum security prison. Trial is set for May fourth of next year. Southwest Airlines won't be using the Boeing 737 Max at all this summer canceling about a hundred and daily flights. Southwest had planned to scrub the jets through August 5 but expanded it into September 2. American Airlines extended their cancellations to the Max. Through September 3 the united at the same through August 3 the planes were grounded globally in March following two crashes that killed 346.

