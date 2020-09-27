Alpaca pitch invasion pauses soccer match in UK

The game was delayed for 15 minutes before a farmer tempted it back home with a snack.
1:05 | 09/27/20

Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

