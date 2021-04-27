Ambassador Doug Lute discusses tensions with Russia over Ukraine

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Lt. Gen. Doug Lute, former U.S. permanent representative to the North Atlantic Council from 2013 to 2017, about tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live