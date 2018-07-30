Transcript for American college student goes missing while swimming in Israel

In Israel an American college students went missing over the weekend while swimming in the Mediterranean Sea off of Tel Aviv. That's -- jones' in the Middle East on a summer study program she attends the University of Kentucky. Two others who were in the water with Joan say and they got caught up in a strong current and were pulled away from the beach. When the others got back to shore they alerted Israeli authorities breaking overnight a thirteen year old boy scout who's been missing western Wyoming has been found. Gary hunter hadn't been seen since Saturday morning. That's when he vanished in the wind river mountain range officials in the sub let county sheriff's office say Gary has been found and you think that house.

