Transcript for American among three dead in stabbing attack in U.K.

A stabbing in England now not just a British tragedy. An American citizen confirmed among the dead in news confirmed by US ambassador Woody Johnson in a tweet. He writes I opened my deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attack when June 20. Two O grades sorry this includes an American citizen. Also to Whittle days affected we condemn the attack absolutely. And of offered our assistance to British law enforcement's the Philadelphia Inquirer and naming him. As 39 year old. He's one of three people killed sauce say evening at a park in this city of Redding. Forty miles west of the capital London. Among the dead is a teacher mourned by his students who described him as inspirational. At the school he told the bell rang out to mock the stocks of amendments to silence. Witnesses say alleged attacker with a knife shouted unintelligible wags before stabbing people gathered into. Rates slow slow quick it was. Seconds instance. It was a friend like it was a frenzied attack it was just one the other quickly improvement from the sports school. British police confirming the attack as a terrorist incidents with the national counterterrorism come on leading the investigation. What with small hill cent stake. In. With the absence of one pictures that having lines peace hypnotic beats Steven advocates and the audience should school remain at its. The 25 drug suspect was arrested on Saturday night shortly after the attack took place he's been identified in British media reports as being -- Libyan origin. Gym and I front an ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.