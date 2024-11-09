American tourist who went missing in Hungary killed, murder suspect arrested: Police

Mackenzie Michalski, 31, was last heard from early Tuesday, her friends said.

November 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live