Americans head to Gibraltar to marry

More
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports from Gibraltar, Spain, one of the few places accepting Americans as a destination for long-distance couples looking to marry.
4:31 | 10/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans head to Gibraltar to marry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:31","description":"ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports from Gibraltar, Spain, one of the few places accepting Americans as a destination for long-distance couples looking to marry. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73622309","title":"Americans head to Gibraltar to marry","url":"/International/video/americans-head-gibraltar-marry-73622309"}