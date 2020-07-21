Americans stranded in South America

More
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on Americans in Peru getting limited help from the U.S. government to return to the U.S. months into the pandemic.
8:18 | 07/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans stranded in South America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:18","description":"ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on Americans in Peru getting limited help from the U.S. government to return to the U.S. months into the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71888008","title":"Americans stranded in South America ","url":"/International/video/americans-stranded-south-america-71888008"}