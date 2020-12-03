-
Now Playing: ABC News’ chief health correspondent answers viewer questions related to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Italian doctors warn health care system on brink of collapse
-
Now Playing: Lockdowns from coast to coast as coronavirus becomes global pandemic
-
Now Playing: Italy on lockdown over coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Pandemic declared as coronavirus reaches over 100 countries
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: ABC’s TJ Holmes gets up close with an adorable harp seal pup
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus outbreak by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus officially labelled a global pandemic
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus lockdown blanks St. Peter’s Square
-
Now Playing: President Trump to address US from Oval Office
-
Now Playing: Italy reports 196 additional deaths in last 24 hours
-
Now Playing: State health authorities say they don't have enough tests
-
Now Playing: 11-year bull market ends as Dow falls steeply again
-
Now Playing: This family is showing us the lighter side of being quarantined
-
Now Playing: World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘Mini-Tuesday,’ coronavirus measures, tsunami memorial: World in Photos, March 11
-
Now Playing: Here's how climate change is thinning out ice and threatening baby seals
-
Now Playing: Extraordinary Earth: How harp seal pups rely on ice floes in the Northwest Atlantic