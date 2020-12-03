Transcript for Anthony Fauci says novel coronavirus '10 times deadlier than the flu'

We've got to take a few moments are trying to digest all the news about corona virus it just keeps coming at us and one of the headlines from earlier today one of the world's. Leading infectious disease experts doctor Anthony found she. Now on the White House's task force had a sobering assessment during the a White House are house committee hearing. So I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now. How much worse we'll get. Will depend on our ability to do two things to contain the influx. Of in people who are infected coming from the outside. And the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country. Bottom line it's going to get worse. You heard him there it is going to get worse so joining me now to try non pac doctor found she's bottom line is Harvard epidemiologist doctor Eric. Find building to answer our questions thanks so much for joining us doctor. I'm to be here so significant is today's assessment that things will get worse and that this is ten times deadlier than the flip. I think it was high time that the damage or declare their pandemic. And we knew was coming all many of us epidemiologist. Who depend Eric was already here so and assessment that this is ten times worse that's actually a conservative destined because. The mortality could be as low as 1% to as high as perhaps 3%. And may be higher depending on if it overwhelms the health care system like Lombardi Italy right now has an 80% mortality. Because there are some health lessons overwhelm this is why testing as quickly as he can to mean soul shall come distancing and containment. Other public events is really critical to make sure we don't get those are really bad levels are you concerned about our health system here in the United States and our hospitals being able to respond. Yeah I am concerned because the US has actually a very very low ranking in terms of hospital beds per capita. And as many of you know give or try to get a hospital bed it's really typical even in the best of times are our hostel bed tonight she's his systems are not. It would be equipped for the volume of cases concerning their one and five individuals mania hot socialization. And on one end when he would actually need potentially icu. And we in the in the states with a lot of the health care in all these are really worried about that. Are you thinking that we're likely to see infection rates in the US rising to the level of Italy. I'm it depends you know US is a big place in May not be all the exactly the same in all Italy is same I could see pockets of Al breaks. In certain cities overwhelms certain a city hospitals. If we to not flatten the curve as we say to delay the number of cases so there are health cares and some can actually handle it. But I do expect. Potentially we are about three or four weeks behind Italy if we don't do anything and I'm really go out Washington State is doing to speak on containment. Both banning large events. And there's a patchwork of measures when it comes to social distancing some schools and businesses are closing summer remaining open is it time for mark. Consistent approach. Yeah op. Obviously it's a lot of times it's instead state by state municipally localities and school districts but I do think we may have to too much more. Quote unquote draconian measures that come for example Washington State has. The band lot of bigger events over 250 does not ban smaller events. And schools are still open for now. Italy has gone to the length of the basically closed all businesses other than pharmacies and grocery stores. We're not there yet hopefully if we contain to us and we won't have to get there. But this epidemic is definitely coming instantly you might soon be a fifty state epidemic in the near future. Unless we do something over containment aren't some sobering news there thank you so much doctor finals and we appreciate you joining us.

