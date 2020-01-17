Apple could be forced to ditch its Lightning cable

More
European lawmakers are pushing for a universal cellphone charger, arguing it is more environmentally friendly and more convenient for consumers.
0:33 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple could be forced to ditch its Lightning cable
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"European lawmakers are pushing for a universal cellphone charger, arguing it is more environmentally friendly and more convenient for consumers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68356664","title":"Apple could be forced to ditch its Lightning cable","url":"/International/video/apple-forced-ditch-lightning-cable-68356664"}