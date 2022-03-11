Apple partners with Dr. Jane Goodall to confront the climate crisis

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Jane Goodall and Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson on a new effort to promote recycling old iPhones.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live