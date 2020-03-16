Army specialists disinfect trains in Spain

More
Spain has imposed limits on public life amid the coronavirus pandemic. Europe is now considered the epicenter of COVID-19.
0:57 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Army specialists disinfect trains in Spain
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Spain has imposed limits on public life amid the coronavirus pandemic. Europe is now considered the epicenter of COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69624733","title":"Army specialists disinfect trains in Spain","url":"/International/video/army-specialists-disinfect-trains-spain-69624733"}