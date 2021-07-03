Artist creates UV light installation to help kill COVID-19 virus

More
A Dutch artist launched a light installation that he claims can help kill the COVID-19 virus in public spaces.
1:02 | 03/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Artist creates UV light installation to help kill COVID-19 virus
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"A Dutch artist launched a light installation that he claims can help kill the COVID-19 virus in public spaces.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76310391","title":"Artist creates UV light installation to help kill COVID-19 virus ","url":"/International/video/artist-creates-uv-light-installation-kill-covid-19-76310391"}