Transcript for Aug. 15, 1994: Alleged terrorist 'Carlos the Jackal' is captured

Carlos the Jackal. Whose real name is in each Ramirez sent shares has been accused of masterminding some of the world's most notorious crimes. The capture of Carlos have been reported many times before all false alarms this time the French government saying as it is for real. Here's ABC's Mike Lee. Even in police custody he continued to be the center of intrigue after twenty years about all photographers could see what's a handkerchief. Then just a glimpse of a face that brought back memories of those mug shots of the most publicized terrorist suspect in this century. Yet today there were no handcuffs no armored car no clothes bulletproof windows and in the car behind. May or may not have been him under that yellow flag. Carlos alias the jackal who had snuck away from police year after year was snuck into prison. French officials say he was captured in the North African country of the Sudan yesterday. On a tip from Paris. That Carlos was about to commit more terrorist acts and it you know if BP Carlos is in the hands of the French justice you went and will be judged for his crimes as the Interior Minister Charles Pasqua. Carlos seen here and a secret Hungarian government video ten years ago. Is set by the French to have murdered a number of French citizens through bombings and shootings. He boasted of being a super terrorist. I am a saint a holy man who works miracles he said. In 1975. He is known to have kidnapped a group of OPEC oil ministers for a large ransom it was a spectacular event. His name soon was connected in the media with dozens of major terrorist acts but with little or no proof. For example he was widely reported to be behind the massacre of the Israeli athletes at the 72 Munich Olympics. But the Israeli government has no evidence that he walked us and has never issued a warrant for his arrest. Nor do the Israelis believe he was behind the incident at Entebbe airport in Uganda in 1976. Israeli passengers were taken hostage three of them killed. The rest were rescued in a daring count a raid by Israeli security forces. Carlos the became a favorite whipping boy for various. Countries in various services and so he was blamed. For a lot of things that he wasn't responsible for. Officials from dozens of countries will be wanting to question Carlos behind these prison walls. But the French say they have first crack at trying to determine how much of the jackal is myth. Or murder. Mike Lee ABC news Paris.

