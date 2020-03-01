Transcript for Australia wildfire conditions expected to worsen

Now to there was a deadly catastrophic oil fires raging across Australia more than twelve million acres have been scorched. That's almost twice the size of New Jersey tens of thousands forced to flee. And a mass evacuation now many are bracing for things to get even worse. Are. Amid the worst wall part conditions to hit Australia in recorded history. The fight to save homes. New video shows a nineteen year old woman who stayed behind despite evacuation orders. Using a garden hose to beat back the flames but I'm very vulnerable. With bad fire conditions in the forecast authorities in new south wells are declaring a state of emergency. ABC's Maggie rule week is there. Firefighters tell us they just a few hours ago the fire swept through this area came right up to the edge of the road you can still some of those hot spots burning behind me. I'll have the bagel and dad yeah. I'm he's yeah. The prime minister of beast angry residents who were frustrated with the government's response to the disaster. Oh yeah. Maybe you want findings are this time he thinks it's I'll spend my own videos. Grenades and eight. We need your help I can be. The fires have killed at least eighteen people. This morning the US embassy is warning American tourists in the fire zone to get out immediately. This situation. It is. Already impressed and it. Jones Jordy is an American firefighter hoping battled the flames. Job missions fired it here and just the amount hard hitting tips. It's. Is. Paris. Incredible images there 114. Degree temperatures are forecast of course some areas here in Australia this weekend.

