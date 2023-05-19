Author discusses his family connection to Anne Frank’s tragic history

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with author Joop van Wijk-Voskuijl about his new book “The Last Secret of the Secret Annex” and how one of his family members may have betrayed Anne Frank and her family.

May 19, 2023

