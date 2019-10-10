2 authors awarded Nobel literature prizes

More
Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian novelist Peter Handke were both awarded the world's most prestigious literature prize on Thursday.
0:32 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 authors awarded Nobel literature prizes
The Nobel prize in literature for forensic team is awarded to the pro visual there or Gupta coach Rick for a narrative imagination of that with encyclopedic. Fashion represents the crossing boundaries. As a form of life. The Nobel prize in literature for 2090. Is awarded to the pollster Norfolk that the hunt here. For an influential work that we've it linguistic ingenuity. Has explored at the periphery. And that the specificity. Of human experience.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian novelist Peter Handke were both awarded the world's most prestigious literature prize on Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66182323","title":"2 authors awarded Nobel literature prizes","url":"/International/video/authors-awarded-nobel-literature-prizes-66182323"}