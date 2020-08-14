Now Playing: Seoul's high-tech bus shelters

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump suggests blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes

Now Playing: Israel and the United Arab Emirates make historic deal

Now Playing: Beirut aftermath, oil spill, Biden's VP choice; The Week in Photos

Now Playing: Landmark milestone in peace process for Israel, United Arab Emirates

Now Playing: Australian surfer survives horrific shark attack

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 13, 2020

Now Playing: Israel and United Arab Emirates agree to normalize ties

Now Playing: Rainwater pours through supermarket roof

Now Playing: Lightning strike hits transformer

Now Playing: Deer rolls around in mud to cool down

Now Playing: What is a meteor shower?

Now Playing: Oil threatens a reef, Belarus protests, and a starry sky: World in Photos, Aug. 13

Now Playing: Swimming wild boar gives beachgoers a scare

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 12, 2020

Now Playing: FBI investigates shooting of an US Air Force helicopter

Now Playing: Belarusians take to the streets after presidential elections

Now Playing: 3 died in train derailment in Scotland