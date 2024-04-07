Baby giraffe plays outside for 1st time since birth

A 2-week-old giraffe calf named Edie was spotted playing outside for the first time since she was born at a zoo in England.

April 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live