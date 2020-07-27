Baby rhino enjoys run in yard

More
The 4-day-old southern white rhino calf was born at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia.
0:43 | 07/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby rhino enjoys run in yard
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"The 4-day-old southern white rhino calf was born at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72012830","title":"Baby rhino enjoys run in yard","url":"/International/video/baby-rhino-enjoys-run-yard-72012830"}